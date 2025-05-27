3.52% volatility in Trevi Therapeutics Inc (TRVI) last month: This is a red flag warning

On Friday, Trevi Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: TRVI) opened higher 4.31% from the last session, before settling in for the closing price of $6.03. Price fluctuations for TRVI have ranged from $2.30 to $7.39 over the past 52 weeks.

Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 8.09% at the time writing. With a float of $59.67 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $99.89 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 26 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is 0.0%, operating margin of 0.0%, and the pretax margin is 0.0%.

Trevi Therapeutics Inc (TRVI) Insider Updates

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Biotechnology industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Trevi Therapeutics Inc is 41.36%, while institutional ownership is 51.48%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Mar 25 ’25, was worth 17,365. In this transaction Chief Scientific Officer of this company sold 2,631 shares at a rate of $6.60, taking the stock ownership to the 221,373 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Mar 21 ’25, when Company’s President & CEO sold 5,263 for $6.58, making the entire transaction worth $34,625. This insider now owns 213,313 shares in total.

Trevi Therapeutics Inc (TRVI) Performance Highlights and Predictions

Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.11 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 8.09% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will plunge by -12.18% during the next five years compared to 27.09% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Trevi Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: TRVI) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Trevi Therapeutics Inc (TRVI). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 15.38.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.45, a number that is poised to hit -0.10 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.56 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Trevi Therapeutics Inc (TRVI)

Trevi Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: TRVI) saw its 5-day average volume 0.93 million, a negative change from its year-to-date volume of 1.73 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 18.80%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.39.

During the past 100 days, Trevi Therapeutics Inc’s (TRVI) raw stochastic average was set at 71.93%, which indicates a significant increase from 32.86% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 46.54% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 78.85% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $6.33, while its 200-day Moving Average is $4.22. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $6.45 in the near term. At $6.60, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $6.90. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $6.00, it is likely to go to the next support level at $5.70. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $5.55.

Trevi Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: TRVI) Key Stats

There are currently 99,893K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 639.97 million. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 0 K according to its annual income of -47,910 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 0 K and its income totaled -10,340 K.