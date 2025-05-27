-30.71% percent quarterly performance for Standard BioTools Inc (LAB) is not indicative of the underlying story

A new trading day began on Friday, with Standard BioTools Inc (NASDAQ: LAB) stock price down -3.45% from the previous day of trading, before settling in for the closing price of $0.95. LAB’s price has ranged from $0.94 to $2.68 over the past 52 weeks.

Healthcare Sector giant saw their annual sales surged by 11.99% over the last five years. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged 55.77%. With a float of $365.84 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $379.09 million.

The firm has a total of 818 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is 47.04%, operating margin of -82.21%, and the pretax margin is -78.07%.

Standard BioTools Inc (LAB) Insider Activity

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Medical Devices Industry. The insider ownership of Standard BioTools Inc is 3.69%, while institutional ownership is 72.28%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on May 21 ’25, was worth 13,223. In this transaction SVP & Chief Business Officer of this company sold 12,838 shares at a rate of $1.03, taking the stock ownership to the 868,829 shares. Before that another transaction happened on May 22 ’25, when Company’s SVP & Chief Business Officer sold 12,536 for $1.00, making the entire transaction worth $12,561. This insider now owns 856,293 shares in total.

Standard BioTools Inc (LAB) Earnings and Forecasts

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 55.77% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 66.44% during the next five years compared to 11.61% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Standard BioTools Inc (NASDAQ: LAB) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Standard BioTools Inc’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 5.37. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 2.06.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.36, a number that is poised to hit -0.07 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.15 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Standard BioTools Inc (LAB)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Standard BioTools Inc, LAB], we can find that recorded value of 1.65 million was lower than the volume posted last year of 1.71 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 9.11%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.09.

During the past 100 days, Standard BioTools Inc’s (LAB) raw stochastic average was set at 0.13%, which indicates a significant decrease from 0.55% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 79.55% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 86.15% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $1.1240, while its 200-day Moving Average is $1.5946. Now, the first resistance to watch is $0.9631. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $1.0047. The third major resistance level sits at $1.0262. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.9000, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.8785. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $0.8369.

Standard BioTools Inc (NASDAQ: LAB) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 350.04 million, the company has a total of 379,822K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 174,430 K while annual income is -138,890 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 40,800 K while its latest quarter income was -26,030 K.