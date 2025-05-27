$37.67M in average volume shows that Amcor Plc (AMCR) is heading in the right direction

A new trading day began on Friday, with Amcor Plc (NYSE: AMCR) stock price down -0.78% from the previous day of trading, before settling in for the closing price of $9.03. AMCR’s price has ranged from $8.37 to $11.48 over the past 52 weeks.

Consumer Cyclical Sector giant saw their annual sales surged by 8.38% over the last five years. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged 3.47%. With a float of $2.30 billion, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $2.31 billion.

The firm has a total of 41000 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is -57.95%, operating margin of 10.37%, and the pretax margin is 8.08%.

Amcor Plc (AMCR) Insider Activity

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Packaging & Containers Industry. The insider ownership of Amcor Plc is 0.49%, while institutional ownership is 43.47%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on May 13 ’25, was worth 100,198. Before that another transaction happened on Mar 03 ’25, when Company’s Director bought 14,000 for $10.31, making the entire transaction worth $144,287. This insider now owns 29,523 shares in total.

Amcor Plc (AMCR) Earnings and Forecasts

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 3.47% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 9.33% during the next five years compared to 6.70% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Amcor Plc (NYSE: AMCR) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Amcor Plc’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 1.16. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.53. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 28.20.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.56, a number that is poised to hit 0.22 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.82 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Amcor Plc (AMCR)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Amcor Plc, AMCR], we can find that recorded value of 26.11 million was lower than the volume posted last year of 31.16 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 19.07%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.21.

During the past 100 days, Amcor Plc’s (AMCR) raw stochastic average was set at 28.37%, which indicates a significant increase from 17.74% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 20.03% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 25.66% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $9.39, while its 200-day Moving Average is $10.15. Now, the first resistance to watch is $9.01. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $9.07. The third major resistance level sits at $9.15. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $8.88, it is likely to go to the next support level at $8.80. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $8.74.

Amcor Plc (NYSE: AMCR) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 20.66 billion, the company has a total of 1,445,343K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 13,640 M while annual income is 730,000 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 3,333 M while its latest quarter income was 196,000 K.