4.10% volatility in SSR Mining Inc (SSRM) last month: This is a red flag warning

A new trading day began on Friday, with SSR Mining Inc (NASDAQ: SSRM) stock price up 3.23% from the previous day of trading, before settling in for the closing price of $11.16. SSRM’s price has ranged from $4.32 to $11.61 over the past 52 weeks.

It was noted that within the last five years, the titan of the Basic Materials sector saw sales topped by 17.07%. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged 306.43%. With a float of $200.15 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $202.54 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 3500 workers is very important to gauge. In terms of profitability, gross margin is 36.1%, operating margin of 11.19%, and the pretax margin is 11.37%.

SSR Mining Inc (SSRM) Insider Updates

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Gold Industry. The insider ownership of SSR Mining Inc is 1.29%, while institutional ownership is 67.96%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jan 03 ’25, was worth 48,130. In this transaction EVP, Ops & Sustainability of this company sold 6,722 shares at a rate of $7.16, taking the stock ownership to the 265,711 shares.

SSR Mining Inc (SSRM) Performance Highlights and Predictions

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 306.43% per share during the next fiscal year.

SSR Mining Inc (NASDAQ: SSRM) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are SSR Mining Inc’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 1.85. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 2.16.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.40, a number that is poised to hit 0.23 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 2.05 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of SSR Mining Inc (SSRM)

The latest stats from [SSR Mining Inc, SSRM] show that its last 5-days average volume of 1.82 million was inferior to 2.55 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 87.51%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.50.

During the past 100 days, SSR Mining Inc’s (SSRM) raw stochastic average was set at 98.13%, which indicates a significant increase from 93.68% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 67.26% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 56.49% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $10.61, while its 200-day Moving Average is $7.77. Now, the first resistance to watch is $11.64. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $11.76. The third major resistance level sits at $11.99. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $11.28, it is likely to go to the next support level at $11.05. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $10.93.

SSR Mining Inc (NASDAQ: SSRM) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 2.34 billion, the company has a total of 202,778K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 995,620 K while annual income is -261,280 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 316,620 K while its latest quarter income was 58,780 K.