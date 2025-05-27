4.74% volatility in Brinker International, Inc (EAT) last month: This is a red flag warning

A new trading day began on Friday, with Brinker International, Inc (NYSE: EAT) stock price up 3.71% from the previous day of trading, before settling in for the closing price of $149.00. EAT’s price has ranged from $56.27 to $192.21 over the past 52 weeks.

It was noted that within the last five years, the titan of the Consumer Cyclical sector saw sales topped by 6.71%. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged 114.12%. With a float of $43.76 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $44.40 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 68852 workers is very important to gauge. In terms of profitability, gross margin is 32.22%, operating margin of 9.08%, and the pretax margin is 7.52%.

Brinker International, Inc (EAT) Insider Updates

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Restaurants Industry. The insider ownership of Brinker International, Inc is 1.56%, while institutional ownership is 103.62%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on May 23 ’25, was worth 610,643. Before that another transaction happened on May 14 ’25, when Company’s EVP, COO and CPO sold 3,590 for $150.90, making the entire transaction worth $541,731. This insider now owns 35,253 shares in total.

Brinker International, Inc (EAT) Performance Highlights and Predictions

Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 1.43 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 114.12% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 38.65% during the next five years compared to -3.02% drop over the previous five years of trading.

Brinker International, Inc (NYSE: EAT) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Brinker International, Inc’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 0.15. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.34. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 17.56.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 7.25, a number that is poised to hit 2.38 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 9.78 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Brinker International, Inc (EAT)

The latest stats from [Brinker International, Inc, EAT] show that its last 5-days average volume of 1.25 million was inferior to 1.56 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 71.10%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 6.97.

During the past 100 days, Brinker International, Inc’s (EAT) raw stochastic average was set at 46.28%, which indicates a significant decrease from 97.61% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 44.95% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 64.31% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $145.91, while its 200-day Moving Average is $123.30. Now, the first resistance to watch is $157.80. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $161.07. The third major resistance level sits at $166.91. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $148.69, it is likely to go to the next support level at $142.85. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $139.58.

Brinker International, Inc (NYSE: EAT) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 6.87 billion, the company has a total of 44,451K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 4,415 M while annual income is 155,300 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 1,425 M while its latest quarter income was 119,100 K.