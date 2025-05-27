$4.96M in average volume shows that QXO Inc (QXO) is heading in the right direction

QXO Inc (NYSE: QXO) kicked off on Friday, down -0.12% from the previous trading day, before settling in for the closing price of $16.82. Over the past 52 weeks, QXO has traded in a range of $10.61-$290.00.

During the last 5-year period, the sales growth of Technology Sector giant was 8.32%. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded -9.09%. With a float of $460.40 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $522.51 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 211 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is 40.51%, operating margin of -197.54%, and the pretax margin is 121.32%.

QXO Inc (QXO) Insider Activity

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Software – Application Industry. The insider ownership of QXO Inc is 11.89%, while institutional ownership is 64.74%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Nov 06 ’24, was worth 105,350,000. In this transaction 10% Owner of this company sold 7,000,000 shares at a rate of $15.05, taking the stock ownership to the 46,908,701 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Aug 26 ’24, when Company’s 10% Owner sold 795,894 for $15.05, making the entire transaction worth $11,978,205. This insider now owns 53,908,701 shares in total.

QXO Inc (QXO) Earnings and Forecasts

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -9.09% per share during the next fiscal year.

QXO Inc (NYSE: QXO) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at QXO Inc’s (QXO) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 95.23. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 171.45. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 79.39.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.96, a number that is poised to hit -0.05 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.16 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of QXO Inc (QXO)

Looking closely at QXO Inc (NYSE: QXO), its last 5-days average volume was 14.17 million, which is a jump from its year-to-date volume of 3.91 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 57.41%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.95.

During the past 100 days, QXO Inc’s (QXO) raw stochastic average was set at 69.05%, which indicates a significant increase from 62.56% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 59.55% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 57.42% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $14.10, while its 200-day Moving Average is $14.45. However, in the short run, QXO Inc’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $17.04. Second resistance stands at $17.28. The third major resistance level sits at $17.52. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $16.55, it is likely to go to the next support level at $16.31. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $16.07.

QXO Inc (NYSE: QXO) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 9.59 billion has total of 522,508K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 56,870 K in contrast with the sum of 27,970 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 13,510 K and last quarter income was 8,760 K.