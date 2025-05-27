5.01% volatility in Leslies Inc (LESL) last month: This is a red flag warning

Leslies Inc (NASDAQ: LESL) on Friday, soared 4.55% from the previous trading day, before settling in for the closing price of $0.82. Within the past 52 weeks, LESL’s price has moved between $0.51 and $6.01.

Annual sales at Consumer Cyclical sector company grew by 8.29% over the past five years. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of 205.08%. With a float of $179.14 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $185.40 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 3850 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is 35.13%, operating margin of 2.73%, and the pretax margin is -2.33%.

Leslies Inc (LESL) Insider Updates

Observing investor behavior towards Specialty Retail industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Leslies Inc is 3.38%, while institutional ownership is 95.13%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on May 13 ’25, was worth 49,916. In this transaction an insider of this company bought 63,995 shares at a rate of $0.78, taking the stock ownership to the 65,995 shares. Before that another transaction happened on May 13 ’25, when Company’s Director bought 150,000 for $0.79, making the entire transaction worth $118,500. This insider now owns 270,000 shares in total.

Leslies Inc (LESL) Performance Highlights and Predictions

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 205.08% per share during the next fiscal year.

Leslies Inc (NASDAQ: LESL) Trading Performance Indicators

Leslies Inc (LESL) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 0.31 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.12. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 4.73.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.24, a number that is poised to hit 0.35 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.10 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Leslies Inc (LESL)

Leslies Inc (NASDAQ: LESL) saw its 5-day average volume 2.72 million, a negative change from its year-to-date volume of 5.44 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 50.20%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.08.

During the past 100 days, Leslies Inc’s (LESL) raw stochastic average was set at 18.28%, which indicates a significant decrease from 79.99% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 84.64% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 96.44% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.7201, while its 200-day Moving Average is $2.0032. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $0.8940 in the near term. At $0.9260, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $0.9615. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.8265, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.7910. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $0.7590.

Leslies Inc (NASDAQ: LESL) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 159.83 million based on 185,422K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 1,330 M and income totals -23,380 K. The company made 177,130 K in profit during its latest quarter, and -51,320 K in sales during its previous quarter.