-5.43% percent quarterly performance for Copart, Inc (CPRT) is not indicative of the underlying story

A new trading day began on Friday, with Copart, Inc (NASDAQ: CPRT) stock price down -11.52% from the previous day of trading, before settling in for the closing price of $60.66. CPRT’s price has ranged from $48.05 to $64.38 over the past 52 weeks.

Here's Your FREE Report on the #1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock of '24. Small-cap Uranium stocks are booming in 2024! The company we're about to show you is the ONLY small-cap stock in the space that benefits from ALL aspects of the global Uranium industry with none of the risks of running a mine. Smart investors will not be hesitating on this one! Get the FREE Report with all the details here.

Sponsored

Industrials Sector giant saw their annual sales surged by 16.03% over the last five years. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged 11.59%. With a float of $883.57 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $966.09 million.

The firm has a total of 11700 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is 44.51%, operating margin of 36.16%, and the pretax margin is 39.83%.

Copart, Inc (CPRT) Insider Activity

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Specialty Business Services Industry. The insider ownership of Copart, Inc is 8.54%, while institutional ownership is 84.86%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Apr 14 ’25, was worth 5,700,770. In this transaction Director of this company sold 94,997 shares at a rate of $60.01, taking the stock ownership to the 0 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Apr 11 ’25, when Company’s Director sold 5,003 for $60.01, making the entire transaction worth $300,230. This insider now owns 0 shares in total.

Copart, Inc (CPRT) Earnings and Forecasts

Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.42 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 11.59% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 12.31% during the next five years compared to 17.85% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Copart, Inc (NASDAQ: CPRT) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Copart, Inc’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 7.91. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 11.29. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 43.89.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 1.52, a number that is poised to hit 0.36 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 1.73 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Copart, Inc (CPRT)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Copart, Inc, CPRT], we can find that recorded value of 9.11 million was better than the volume posted last year of 4.75 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 6.04%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.65.

During the past 100 days, Copart, Inc’s (CPRT) raw stochastic average was set at 16.08%, which indicates a significant increase from 3.23% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 52.25% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 29.73% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $58.63, while its 200-day Moving Average is $56.25. Now, the first resistance to watch is $56.72. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $59.76. The third major resistance level sits at $61.45. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $51.98, it is likely to go to the next support level at $50.28. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $47.24.

Copart, Inc (NASDAQ: CPRT) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 51.85 billion, the company has a total of 966,093K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 4,237 M while annual income is 1,363 M. The company’s previous quarter sales were 1,163 M while its latest quarter income was 387,400 K.