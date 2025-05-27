6.55% volatility in Airship AI Holdings Inc (AISP) last month: This is a red flag warning

On Friday, Airship AI Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: AISP) was -3.40% drop from the session before settling in for the closing price of $5.30. A 52-week range for AISP has been $1.90 – $7.66.

Here's Your FREE Report on the #1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock of '24. Small-cap Uranium stocks are booming in 2024! The company we're about to show you is the ONLY small-cap stock in the space that benefits from ALL aspects of the global Uranium industry with none of the risks of running a mine. Smart investors will not be hesitating on this one! Get the FREE Report with all the details here.

Sponsored

Annual sales at Technology sector company grew by 23.98% over the past five years. When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at 101.28%. With a float of $20.14 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $31.84 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 53 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is 55.38%, operating margin of -22.65%, and the pretax margin is -146.38%.

Airship AI Holdings Inc (AISP) Insider Updates

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward Airship AI Holdings Inc stocks. The insider ownership of Airship AI Holdings Inc is 36.74%, while institutional ownership is 12.70%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on May 21 ’25, was worth 492,900. Before that another transaction happened on May 20 ’25, when Company’s Officer proposed sale 2,442 for $5.64, making the entire transaction worth $13,785.

Airship AI Holdings Inc (AISP) Performance Highlights and Predictions

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 101.28% per share during the next fiscal year.

Airship AI Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: AISP) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Airship AI Holdings Inc (AISP) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 1.85. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 9.07.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.07, a number that is poised to hit 0.00 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.20 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Airship AI Holdings Inc (AISP)

Airship AI Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: AISP) saw its 5-day average volume 2.29 million, a positive change from its year-to-date volume of 1.34 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 63.51%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.40.

During the past 100 days, Airship AI Holdings Inc’s (AISP) raw stochastic average was set at 45.84%, which indicates a significant decrease from 68.57% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 118.19% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 115.03% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $4.10, while its 200-day Moving Average is $3.65. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $5.23 in the near term. At $5.33, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $5.44. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $5.02, it is likely to go to the next support level at $4.91. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $4.81.

Airship AI Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: AISP) Key Stats

There are 31,844K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 163.04 million. As of now, sales total 23,050 K while income totals -57,460 K. Its latest quarter income was 5,500 K while its last quarter net income were 23,710 K.