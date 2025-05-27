-72.12% percent quarterly performance for Abpro Holdings Inc (ABP) is not indicative of the underlying story

On Friday, Abpro Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: ABP) was -7.83% drop from the session before settling in for the closing price of $0.23. A 52-week range for ABP has been $0.15 – $13.00.

Over the past five-year period, the growth rate of yearbook sales for the company of the Healthcare sector was 16.67%. When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at -77.78%. With a float of $32.49 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $50.98 million.

Considering the fact that the conglomerate employs 6 people, you should pay attention to its efficiency factor. In terms of profitability, gross margin is -898.36%, operating margin of -7434.57%, and the pretax margin is -4196.03%.

Abpro Holdings Inc (ABP) Insider Activity

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward Abpro Holdings Inc stocks. The insider ownership of Abpro Holdings Inc is 46.52%, while institutional ownership is 2.45%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on May 19 ’25, was worth 4,212. In this transaction CEO and Chairman of this company bought 16,200 shares at a rate of $0.26, taking the stock ownership to the 146,477 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Apr 29 ’25, when Company’s CEO and Chairman bought 4,325 for $0.25, making the entire transaction worth $1,081. This insider now owns 130,277 shares in total.

Abpro Holdings Inc (ABP) Earnings and Forecasts

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -77.78% per share during the next fiscal year.

Abpro Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: ABP) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Abpro Holdings Inc (ABP) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 0.11.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.42, a number that is poised to hit -0.04 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.20 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Abpro Holdings Inc (ABP)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 5.71 million, its volume of 28.25 million showed improvement in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 35.27%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.05.

During the past 100 days, Abpro Holdings Inc’s (ABP) raw stochastic average was set at 1.51%, which indicates a significant decrease from 26.43% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 255.72% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 179.98% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.3097, while its 200-day Moving Average is $4.5825. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $0.2269 in the near term. At $0.2419, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $0.2552. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.1986, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.1853. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $0.1703.

Abpro Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: ABP) Key Stats

There are 60,787K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 12.89 million. As of now, sales total 180 K while income totals -7,230 K. Its latest quarter income was 180 K while its last quarter net income were -5,510 K.