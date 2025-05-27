$9.60M in average volume shows that Alight Inc (ALIT) is heading in the right direction

On Friday, Alight Inc (NYSE: ALIT) opened lower -2.36% from the last session, before settling in for the closing price of $5.52. Price fluctuations for ALIT have ranged from $4.49 to $8.93 over the past 52 weeks.

Over the past five-year period, the drop rate of yearbook sales for the company of the Technology sector was -2.95%. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 2.14% at the time writing. With a float of $460.99 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $531.87 million.

Considering the fact that the conglomerate employs 9500 people, you should pay attention to its efficiency factor. In terms of profitability, gross margin is 33.74%, operating margin of -2.5%, and the pretax margin is -0.86%.

Alight Inc (ALIT) Insider Activity

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Software – Application industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Alight Inc is 12.65%, while institutional ownership is 97.36%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on May 20 ’25, was worth 284,645. In this transaction Director of this company bought 50,000 shares at a rate of $5.69, taking the stock ownership to the 600,750 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Mar 13 ’25, when Company’s Director bought 3,000 for $6.25, making the entire transaction worth $18,750. This insider now owns 23,941 shares in total.

Alight Inc (ALIT) Earnings and Forecasts

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 2.14% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 6.44% during the next five years compared to 23.41% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Alight Inc (NYSE: ALIT) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Alight Inc (ALIT). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 1.15. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.25. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 26.14.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.09, a number that is poised to hit 0.11 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.64 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Alight Inc (ALIT)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 8.31 million, its volume of 8.53 million showed improvement in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 10.04%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.21.

During the past 100 days, Alight Inc’s (ALIT) raw stochastic average was set at 28.39%, which indicates a significant decrease from 33.33% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 40.92% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 46.44% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $5.51, while its 200-day Moving Average is $6.69. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $5.45 in the near term. At $5.50, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $5.55. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $5.35, it is likely to go to the next support level at $5.30. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $5.25.

Alight Inc (NYSE: ALIT) Key Stats

There are currently 538,255K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 2.90 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 2,332 M according to its annual income of -157,000 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 548,000 K and its income totaled -25,000 K.