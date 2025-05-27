A look at Birkenstock Holding Plc’s (BIRK) recent performance gives investors their first glimpse of hope.

On Friday, Birkenstock Holding Plc (NYSE: BIRK) opened lower -3.32% from the last session, before settling in for the closing price of $55.05. Price fluctuations for BIRK have ranged from $40.56 to $64.78 over the past 52 weeks.

During the last 5-year period, the sales growth of Consumer Cyclical Sector giant was 19.41%. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 31.54% at the time writing. With a float of $39.97 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $187.83 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 7400 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is 57.65%, operating margin of 24.43%, and the pretax margin is 17.9%.

Birkenstock Holding Plc (BIRK) Insider Activity

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Footwear & Accessories industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Birkenstock Holding Plc is 78.72%, while institutional ownership is 26.47%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Sep 13 ’24, was worth 1,392,900. Before that another transaction happened on Sep 12 ’24, when Company’s Officer proposed sale 35,000 for $44.79, making the entire transaction worth $1,567,650.

Birkenstock Holding Plc (BIRK) Earnings and Forecasts

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 31.54% per share during the next fiscal year.

Birkenstock Holding Plc (NYSE: BIRK) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Birkenstock Holding Plc (BIRK). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 1.34. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 4.76. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 32.82.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 1.44, a number that is poised to hit 0.69 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 2.42 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Birkenstock Holding Plc (BIRK)

Looking closely at Birkenstock Holding Plc (NYSE: BIRK), its last 5-days average volume was 2.01 million, which is a jump from its year-to-date volume of 1.8 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 34.20%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 2.15.

During the past 100 days, Birkenstock Holding Plc’s (BIRK) raw stochastic average was set at 57.29%, which indicates a significant increase from 29.28% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 33.85% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 42.83% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $49.27, while its 200-day Moving Average is $51.75. However, in the short run, Birkenstock Holding Plc’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $54.31. Second resistance stands at $55.39. The third major resistance level sits at $56.97. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $51.65, it is likely to go to the next support level at $50.07. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $48.99.

Birkenstock Holding Plc (NYSE: BIRK) Key Stats

There are currently 187,829K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 10.00 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 1,958 M according to its annual income of 207,850 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 605,060 K and its income totaled 110,740 K.