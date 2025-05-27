A look at Canopy Growth Corporation’s (CGC) recent performance gives investors their first glimpse of hope.

On Friday, Canopy Growth Corporation (NASDAQ: CGC) was -5.18% drop from the session before settling in for the closing price of $1.93. A 52-week range for CGC has been $0.77 – $10.04.

Healthcare Sector giant saw their annual sales slid by -3.56% over the last five years. When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at 47.93%. With a float of $179.16 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $180.08 million.

The firm has a total of 1029 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is 26.8%, operating margin of -43.32%, and the pretax margin is -163.73%.

Canopy Growth Corporation (CGC) Insider Activity

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward Canopy Growth Corporation stocks. The insider ownership of Canopy Growth Corporation is 0.51%, while institutional ownership is 8.46%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Mar 31 ’25, was worth 1,844. In this transaction Director of this company sold 2,004 shares at a rate of $0.92, taking the stock ownership to the 20,199 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Mar 31 ’25, when Company’s Director sold 3,004 for $0.92, making the entire transaction worth $2,764. This insider now owns 22,886 shares in total.

Canopy Growth Corporation (CGC) Earnings and Forecasts

Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.1 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 47.93% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 60.04% during the next five years compared to 20.88% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Canopy Growth Corporation (NASDAQ: CGC) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Canopy Growth Corporation (CGC) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 2.58. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.63.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -3.81, a number that is poised to hit -0.33 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.78 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Canopy Growth Corporation (CGC)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Canopy Growth Corporation, CGC], we can find that recorded value of 10.09 million was better than the volume posted last year of 7.7 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 80.19%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.15.

During the past 100 days, Canopy Growth Corporation’s (CGC) raw stochastic average was set at 46.09%, which indicates a significant decrease from 79.22% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 109.00% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 112.49% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $1.2384, while its 200-day Moving Average is $3.0779. Now, the first resistance to watch is $1.9067. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $1.9833. The third major resistance level sits at $2.0467. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $1.7667, it is likely to go to the next support level at $1.7033. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $1.6267.

Canopy Growth Corporation (NASDAQ: CGC) Key Stats

There are 183,865K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 329.55 million. As of now, sales total 220,270 K while income totals -487,230 K. Its latest quarter income was 53,390 K while its last quarter net income were -87,060 K.