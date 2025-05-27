A look at Cleveland-Cliffs Inc’s (CLF) recent performance gives investors their first glimpse of hope.

On Friday, Cleveland-Cliffs Inc (NYSE: CLF) opened lower -7.03% from the last session, before settling in for the closing price of $6.97. Price fluctuations for CLF have ranged from $6.17 to $17.41 over the past 52 weeks.

Basic Materials Sector giant saw their annual sales surged by 90.00% over the last five years. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted -74.79% at the time writing. With a float of $485.55 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $494.49 million.

The firm has a total of 30000 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is -3.26%, operating margin of -6.75%, and the pretax margin is -8.12%.

Cleveland-Cliffs Inc (CLF) Insider Activity

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Steel industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Cleveland-Cliffs Inc is 1.84%, while institutional ownership is 74.37%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on May 23 ’25, was worth 822,036. In this transaction EVP Chief Legal Admin & Sec of this company sold 120,000 shares at a rate of $6.85, taking the stock ownership to the 492,249 shares. Before that another transaction happened on May 23 ’25, when Company’s Officer proposed sale 120,000 for $6.85, making the entire transaction worth $822,038.

Cleveland-Cliffs Inc (CLF) Earnings and Forecasts

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -74.79% per share during the next fiscal year.

Cleveland-Cliffs Inc (NYSE: CLF) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Cleveland-Cliffs Inc (CLF). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 0.64. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.17.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -2.43, a number that is poised to hit -0.38 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.24 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Cleveland-Cliffs Inc (CLF)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Cleveland-Cliffs Inc, CLF], we can find that recorded value of 23.3 million was better than the volume posted last year of 20.54 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 7.43%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.50.

During the past 100 days, Cleveland-Cliffs Inc’s (CLF) raw stochastic average was set at 5.06%, which indicates a significant increase from 0.44% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 83.72% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 81.19% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $8.04, while its 200-day Moving Average is $10.71. Now, the first resistance to watch is $6.91. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $7.34. The third major resistance level sits at $7.56. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $6.26, it is likely to go to the next support level at $6.04. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $5.61.

Cleveland-Cliffs Inc (NYSE: CLF) Key Stats

There are currently 494,485K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 3.21 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 19,185 M according to its annual income of -754,000 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 4,629 M and its income totaled -495,000 K.