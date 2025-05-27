A look at Intapp Inc’s (INTA) recent performance gives investors their first glimpse of hope.

Intapp Inc (NASDAQ: INTA) on Friday, plunged -3.24% from the previous trading day, before settling in for the closing price of $56.41. Within the past 52 weeks, INTA’s price has moved between $31.08 and $77.74.

Technology Sector giant saw their annual sales surged by 24.75% over the last five years. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of 99.80%. With a float of $72.67 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $80.58 million.

The firm has a total of 1235 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is 73.26%, operating margin of -4.89%, and the pretax margin is -3.27%.

Intapp Inc (INTA) Insider Activity

Observing investor behavior towards Software – Application industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Intapp Inc is 10.00%, while institutional ownership is 87.34%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on May 23 ’25, was worth 1,759,992. Before that another transaction happened on May 23 ’25, when Company’s Officer proposed sale 14,275 for $56.41, making the entire transaction worth $805,253.

Intapp Inc (INTA) Earnings and Forecasts

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 99.80% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 43.72% during the next five years compared to 1.52% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Intapp Inc (NASDAQ: INTA) Trading Performance Indicators

Intapp Inc (INTA) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 1.41 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 9.14. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 42.46.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.24, a number that is poised to hit 0.23 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 1.07 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Intapp Inc (INTA)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Intapp Inc, INTA], we can find that recorded value of 0.64 million was lower than the volume posted last year of 0.64 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 36.19%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 2.39.

During the past 100 days, Intapp Inc’s (INTA) raw stochastic average was set at 23.64%, which indicates a significant decrease from 42.43% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 40.31% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 52.09% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $56.09, while its 200-day Moving Average is $56.81. Now, the first resistance to watch is $55.64. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $56.70. The third major resistance level sits at $57.34. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $53.93, it is likely to go to the next support level at $53.29. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $52.23.

Intapp Inc (NASDAQ: INTA) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 4.42 billion based on 80,955K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 430,520 K and income totals -32,020 K. The company made 129,070 K in profit during its latest quarter, and -2,950 K in sales during its previous quarter.