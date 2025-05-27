A look at Loma Negra Compania Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anonima ADR’s (LOMA) recent performance gives investors their first glimpse of hope.

Loma Negra Compania Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anonima ADR (NYSE: LOMA) on Friday, soared 3.30% from the previous trading day, before settling in for the closing price of $13.34. Within the past 52 weeks, LOMA’s price has moved between $5.70 and $13.79.

Over the past five-year period, the growth rate of yearbook sales for the company of the Basic Materials sector was 3.36%. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of 270.13%. With a float of $119.18 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $119.20 million.

In terms of profitability, gross margin is 25.81%, operating margin of 16.24%, and the pretax margin is 24.72%.

Loma Negra Compania Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anonima ADR (LOMA) Insider Activity

Observing investor behavior towards Building Materials industry stocks is more important than anything else. The most recent insider transaction that took place on May 23 ’25, was worth 128,000. Before that another transaction happened on May 22 ’25, when Company’s OFFICER proposed sale 10,000 for $13.50, making the entire transaction worth $135,000.

Loma Negra Compania Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anonima ADR (LOMA) Earnings and Forecasts

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 270.13% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 84.09% during the next five years compared to 9.65% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Loma Negra Compania Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anonima ADR (NYSE: LOMA) Trading Performance Indicators

Loma Negra Compania Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anonima ADR (LOMA) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 0.23 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 2.43. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 118.00.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.84 and is forecasted to reach 1.22 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Loma Negra Compania Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anonima ADR (LOMA)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 0.4 million, its volume of 0.57 million showed improvement in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 82.51%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.73.

During the past 100 days, Loma Negra Compania Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anonima ADR’s (LOMA) raw stochastic average was set at 98.49%, which indicates a significant increase from 97.39% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 31.82% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 59.61% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $11.26, while its 200-day Moving Average is $10.32. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $14.16 in the near term. At $14.54, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $15.22. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $13.10, it is likely to go to the next support level at $12.42. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $12.03.

Loma Negra Compania Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anonima ADR (NYSE: LOMA) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 1.64 billion based on 116,697K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 769,100 K and income totals 169,190 K. The company made 146,840 K in profit during its latest quarter, and 19,330 K in sales during its previous quarter.