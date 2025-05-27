A look at New Fortress Energy Inc’s (NFE) recent performance gives investors their first glimpse of hope.

On Friday, New Fortress Energy Inc (NASDAQ: NFE) opened lower -0.89% from the last session, before settling in for the closing price of $2.81. Price fluctuations for NFE have ranged from $2.26 to $26.62 over the past 52 weeks.

Here's Your FREE Report on the #1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock of '24. Small-cap Uranium stocks are booming in 2024! The company we're about to show you is the ONLY small-cap stock in the space that benefits from ALL aspects of the global Uranium industry with none of the risks of running a mine. Smart investors will not be hesitating on this one! Get the FREE Report with all the details here.

Sponsored

Energy Sector giant saw their annual sales surged by 82.12% over the last five years. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 13.66% at the time writing. With a float of $178.04 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $273.80 million.

The firm has a total of 1404 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is 0.14%, operating margin of -3.84%, and the pretax margin is -35.78%.

New Fortress Energy Inc (NFE) Insider Activity

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Oil & Gas Midstream industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of New Fortress Energy Inc is 35.07%, while institutional ownership is 72.97%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Mar 13 ’25, was worth 42,850. In this transaction Chief Financial Officer of this company bought 5,000 shares at a rate of $8.57, taking the stock ownership to the 206,653 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Mar 12 ’25, when Company’s Chief Executive Officer bought 100,000 for $9.07, making the entire transaction worth $907,000. This insider now owns 36,021,915 shares in total.

New Fortress Energy Inc (NFE) Earnings and Forecasts

Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.25 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 13.66% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will plunge by -10.63% during the next five years compared to 5.11% growth over the previous five years of trading.

New Fortress Energy Inc (NASDAQ: NFE) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for New Fortress Energy Inc (NFE). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 0.95. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.36.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -2.26, a number that is poised to hit -0.25 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -1.01 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of New Fortress Energy Inc (NFE)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [New Fortress Energy Inc, NFE], we can find that recorded value of 16.98 million was better than the volume posted last year of 8.06 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 9.27%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.75.

During the past 100 days, New Fortress Energy Inc’s (NFE) raw stochastic average was set at 3.61%, which indicates a significant decrease from 10.19% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 433.87% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 195.14% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $6.56, while its 200-day Moving Average is $10.30. Now, the first resistance to watch is $2.85. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $2.92. The third major resistance level sits at $3.00. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $2.70, it is likely to go to the next support level at $2.62. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $2.55.

New Fortress Energy Inc (NASDAQ: NFE) Key Stats

There are currently 273,772K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 762.22 million. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 2,365 M according to its annual income of -249,040 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 679,000 K and its income totaled -223,570 K.