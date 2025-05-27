A look at Quantum-Si Incorporated’s (QSI) recent performance gives investors their first glimpse of hope.

On Friday, Quantum-Si Incorporated (NASDAQ: QSI) was 11.49% up from the session before settling in for the closing price of $1.74. A 52-week range for QSI has been $0.61 – $5.77.

Here's Your FREE Report on the #1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock of '24. Small-cap Uranium stocks are booming in 2024! The company we're about to show you is the ONLY small-cap stock in the space that benefits from ALL aspects of the global Uranium industry with none of the risks of running a mine. Smart investors will not be hesitating on this one! Get the FREE Report with all the details here.

Sponsored

Healthcare Sector giant saw their annual sales surged by 45.66% over the last five years. When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at 20.66%. With a float of $136.00 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $163.56 million.

The firm has a total of 149 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is 52.77%, operating margin of -3204.41%, and the pretax margin is -2923.47%.

Quantum-Si Incorporated (QSI) Insider Activity

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward Quantum-Si Incorporated stocks. The insider ownership of Quantum-Si Incorporated is 26.81%, while institutional ownership is 27.85%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Mar 21 ’25, was worth 32,846. In this transaction President & CEO of this company sold 23,707 shares at a rate of $1.39, taking the stock ownership to the 2,646,716 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Mar 21 ’25, when Company’s General Counsel & Corp. Secr. sold 4,896 for $1.39, making the entire transaction worth $6,783. This insider now owns 983,480 shares in total.

Quantum-Si Incorporated (QSI) Earnings and Forecasts

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 20.66% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 16.28% during the next five years compared to 43.26% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Quantum-Si Incorporated (NASDAQ: QSI) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Quantum-Si Incorporated (QSI) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 18.89. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 103.49.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.67, a number that is poised to hit -0.14 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.54 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Quantum-Si Incorporated (QSI)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Quantum-Si Incorporated, QSI], we can find that recorded value of 22.03 million was better than the volume posted last year of 13.97 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 69.83%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.17.

During the past 100 days, Quantum-Si Incorporated’s (QSI) raw stochastic average was set at 19.37%, which indicates a significant decrease from 89.77% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 146.89% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 149.76% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $1.3221, while its 200-day Moving Average is $1.3725. Now, the first resistance to watch is $2.0800. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $2.2200. The third major resistance level sits at $2.4100. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $1.7500, it is likely to go to the next support level at $1.5600. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $1.4200.

Quantum-Si Incorporated (NASDAQ: QSI) Key Stats

There are 183,140K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 355.99 million. As of now, sales total 3,060 K while income totals -101,010 K. Its latest quarter income was 840 K while its last quarter net income were -19,190 K.