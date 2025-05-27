A look at TMC the metals company Inc’s (TMC) recent performance gives investors their first glimpse of hope.

A new trading day began on Friday, with TMC the metals company Inc (NASDAQ: TMC) stock price up 7.44% from the previous day of trading, before settling in for the closing price of $4.30. TMC’s price has ranged from $0.72 to $4.84 over the past 52 weeks.

Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged 20.58%. With a float of $189.66 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $356.62 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 47 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is -399.34%, operating margin of -280.46%, and the pretax margin is -280.93%.

TMC the metals company Inc (TMC) Insider Activity

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Other Industrial Metals & Mining Industry. The insider ownership of TMC the metals company Inc is 48.93%, while institutional ownership is 10.85%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on May 21 ’25, was worth 738,260. In this transaction Chief Development Officer of this company sold 164,317 shares at a rate of $4.49, taking the stock ownership to the 1,125,667 shares. Before that another transaction happened on May 21 ’25, when Company’s Officer proposed sale 164,317 for $4.49, making the entire transaction worth $738,263.

TMC the metals company Inc (TMC) Earnings and Forecasts

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 20.58% per share during the next fiscal year.

TMC the metals company Inc (NASDAQ: TMC) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are TMC the metals company Inc’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 0.13.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.23, a number that is poised to hit -0.05 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.19 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of TMC the metals company Inc (TMC)

Looking closely at TMC the metals company Inc (NASDAQ: TMC), its last 5-days average volume was 12.77 million, which is a jump from its year-to-date volume of 6.27 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 79.93%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.41.

During the past 100 days, TMC the metals company Inc’s (TMC) raw stochastic average was set at 94.24%, which indicates a significant increase from 89.16% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 105.84% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 136.70% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $2.65, while its 200-day Moving Average is $1.55. However, in the short run, TMC the metals company Inc’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $4.87. Second resistance stands at $5.13. The third major resistance level sits at $5.50. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $4.24, it is likely to go to the next support level at $3.87. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $3.61.

TMC the metals company Inc (NASDAQ: TMC) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 1.71 billion, the company has a total of 347,911K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 0 K while annual income is -81,940 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 0 K while its latest quarter income was -20,590 K.