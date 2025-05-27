A look at Vale S.A. ADR’s (VALE) recent performance gives investors their first glimpse of hope.

A new trading day began on Friday, with Vale S.A. ADR (NYSE: VALE) stock price up 0.21% from the previous day of trading, before settling in for the closing price of $9.58. VALE’s price has ranged from $8.06 to $12.18 over the past 52 weeks.

Here's Your FREE Report on the #1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock of '24. Small-cap Uranium stocks are booming in 2024! The company we're about to show you is the ONLY small-cap stock in the space that benefits from ALL aspects of the global Uranium industry with none of the risks of running a mine. Smart investors will not be hesitating on this one! Get the FREE Report with all the details here.

Sponsored

During the last 5-year period, the sales growth of Basic Materials Sector giant was 1.90%. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged 21.15%. With a float of $4.27 billion, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $4.27 billion.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 64616 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is 35.41%, operating margin of 27.8%, and the pretax margin is 17.75%.

Vale S.A. ADR (VALE) Insider Activity

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Other Industrial Metals & Mining Industry. The insider ownership of Vale S.A. ADR is 0.00%, while institutional ownership is 16.81%.

Vale S.A. ADR (VALE) Earnings and Forecasts

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 21.15% per share during the next fiscal year.

Vale S.A. ADR (NYSE: VALE) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Vale S.A. ADR’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 0.74. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.09. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 37.23.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 1.36, a number that is poised to hit 0.43 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 1.75 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Vale S.A. ADR (VALE)

Looking closely at Vale S.A. ADR (NYSE: VALE), its last 5-days average volume was 25.76 million, which is a drop from its year-to-date volume of 33.96 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 33.58%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.22.

During the past 100 days, Vale S.A. ADR’s (VALE) raw stochastic average was set at 69.44%, which indicates a significant increase from 56.58% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 18.79% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 32.74% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $9.57, while its 200-day Moving Average is $9.88. However, in the short run, Vale S.A. ADR’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $9.68. Second resistance stands at $9.76. The third major resistance level sits at $9.89. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $9.47, it is likely to go to the next support level at $9.34. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $9.26.

Vale S.A. ADR (NYSE: VALE) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 40.98 billion, the company has a total of 4,539,007K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 38,056 M while annual income is 6,166 M. The company’s previous quarter sales were 8,119 M while its latest quarter income was 1,394 M.