A major move is in the offing as American Eagle Outfitters Inc (AEO) market cap hits 1.85 billion

A new trading day began on Friday, with American Eagle Outfitters Inc (NYSE: AEO) stock price down -1.38% from the previous day of trading, before settling in for the closing price of $10.85. AEO’s price has ranged from $9.44 to $24.26 over the past 52 weeks.

Here's Your FREE Report on the #1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock of '24. Small-cap Uranium stocks are booming in 2024! The company we're about to show you is the ONLY small-cap stock in the space that benefits from ALL aspects of the global Uranium industry with none of the risks of running a mine. Smart investors will not be hesitating on this one! Get the FREE Report with all the details here.

Sponsored

Over the past five-year period, the growth rate of yearbook sales for the company of the Consumer Cyclical sector was 5.37%. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged -46.14%. With a float of $158.95 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $188.62 million.

Considering the fact that the conglomerate employs 44000 people, you should pay attention to its efficiency factor. In terms of profitability, gross margin is 38.21%, operating margin of 8.02%, and the pretax margin is 8.3%.

American Eagle Outfitters Inc (AEO) Insider Activity

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Apparel Retail Industry. The insider ownership of American Eagle Outfitters Inc is 8.26%, while institutional ownership is 100.96%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jan 16 ’25, was worth 48,044. In this transaction Director of this company sold 2,999 shares at a rate of $16.02, taking the stock ownership to the 0 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Jan 16 ’25, when Company’s Director proposed sale 2,999 for $16.02, making the entire transaction worth $48,044.

American Eagle Outfitters Inc (AEO) Earnings and Forecasts

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -46.14% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will plunge by -5.81% during the next five years compared to 8.42% growth over the previous five years of trading.

American Eagle Outfitters Inc (NYSE: AEO) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are American Eagle Outfitters Inc’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 0.81. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.35. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 7.29.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 1.68, a number that is poised to hit -0.22 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 1.31 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of American Eagle Outfitters Inc (AEO)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 6.47 million, its volume of 7.94 million showed improvement in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 6.33%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.63.

During the past 100 days, American Eagle Outfitters Inc’s (AEO) raw stochastic average was set at 15.33%, which indicates a significant increase from 8.49% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 66.22% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 64.01% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $11.31, while its 200-day Moving Average is $16.38. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $10.80 in the near term. At $10.91, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $11.07. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $10.53, it is likely to go to the next support level at $10.37. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $10.26.

American Eagle Outfitters Inc (NYSE: AEO) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 1.85 billion, the company has a total of 173,254K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 5,329 M while annual income is 329,380 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 1,605 M while its latest quarter income was 104,350 K.