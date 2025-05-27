A major move is in the offing as Chewy Inc (CHWY) market cap hits 18.17 billion

On Friday, Chewy Inc (NYSE: CHWY) opened lower -0.02% from the last session, before settling in for the closing price of $43.93. Price fluctuations for CHWY have ranged from $16.06 to $44.62 over the past 52 weeks.

Over the past five-year period, the growth rate of yearbook sales for the company of the Consumer Cyclical sector was 20.45%. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted -44.50% at the time writing. With a float of $190.13 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $193.89 million.

Considering the fact that the conglomerate employs 18000 people, you should pay attention to its efficiency factor. In terms of profitability, gross margin is 29.01%, operating margin of 0.95%, and the pretax margin is 1.28%.

Chewy Inc (CHWY) Insider Activity

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Internet Retail industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Chewy Inc is 53.11%, while institutional ownership is 41.15%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on May 16 ’25, was worth 5,594,452. In this transaction Chief Executive Officer of this company sold 132,948 shares at a rate of $42.08, taking the stock ownership to the 572,304 shares. Before that another transaction happened on May 19 ’25, when Company’s Chief Executive Officer sold 75,142 for $43.01, making the entire transaction worth $3,232,073. This insider now owns 497,162 shares in total.

Chewy Inc (CHWY) Earnings and Forecasts

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -44.50% per share during the next fiscal year.

Chewy Inc (NYSE: CHWY) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Chewy Inc (CHWY). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 0.37. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.53. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 40.15.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.90, a number that is poised to hit 0.17 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.76 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Chewy Inc (CHWY)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 5.7 million, its volume of 5.61 million showed lagged in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 90.32%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.42.

During the past 100 days, Chewy Inc’s (CHWY) raw stochastic average was set at 95.30%, which indicates a significant increase from 91.59% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 22.87% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 42.15% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $36.15, while its 200-day Moving Average is $33.07. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $44.31 in the near term. At $44.71, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $45.29. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $43.33, it is likely to go to the next support level at $42.75. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $42.35.

Chewy Inc (NYSE: CHWY) Key Stats

There are currently 413,638K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 18.17 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 11,861 M according to its annual income of 392,740 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 3,247 M and its income totaled 22,790 K.