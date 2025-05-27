A major move is in the offing as Digi Power X Inc (DGXX) market cap hits 58.41 million

On Friday, Digi Power X Inc (NASDAQ: DGXX) was 12.06% up from the session before settling in for the closing price of $1.41. A 52-week range for DGXX has been $0.84 – $3.77.

During the last 5-year period, the sales growth of Utilities Sector giant was 162.20%. When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at -713.64%. With a float of $26.35 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $36.31 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 16 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is -30.67%, operating margin of -29.38%, and the pretax margin is -18.48%.

Digi Power X Inc (DGXX) Insider Activity

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward Digi Power X Inc stocks. The insider ownership of Digi Power X Inc is 28.73%, while institutional ownership is 10.00%.

Digi Power X Inc (DGXX) Earnings and Forecasts

Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -713.64% per share during the next fiscal year.

Digi Power X Inc (NASDAQ: DGXX) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Digi Power X Inc (DGXX) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 0.87. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.75.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.43, a number that is poised to hit -0.43 in the next quarter

Technical Analysis of Digi Power X Inc (DGXX)

Looking closely at Digi Power X Inc (NASDAQ: DGXX), its last 5-days average volume was 6.18 million, which is a jump from its year-to-date volume of 1.13 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 50.71%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.20.

During the past 100 days, Digi Power X Inc’s (DGXX) raw stochastic average was set at 25.00%, which indicates a significant decrease from 75.00% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 114.47% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 135.44% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $1.2309, while its 200-day Moving Average is $1.5643. However, in the short run, Digi Power X Inc’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $1.6900. Second resistance stands at $1.8000. The third major resistance level sits at $1.9400. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $1.4400, it is likely to go to the next support level at $1.3000. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $1.1900.

Digi Power X Inc (NASDAQ: DGXX) Key Stats

There are 36,308K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 58.41 million. As of now, sales total 37,000 K while income totals -6,800 K. Its latest quarter income was 9,280 K while its last quarter net income were -1,690 K.