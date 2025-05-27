A major move is in the offing as Exagen Inc (XGN) market cap hits 144.24 million

Exagen Inc (NASDAQ: XGN) on Friday, soared 9.45% from the previous trading day, before settling in for the closing price of $6.03. Within the past 52 weeks, XGN’s price has moved between $1.71 and $7.20.

Here's Your FREE Report on the #1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock of '24. Small-cap Uranium stocks are booming in 2024! The company we're about to show you is the ONLY small-cap stock in the space that benefits from ALL aspects of the global Uranium industry with none of the risks of running a mine. Smart investors will not be hesitating on this one! Get the FREE Report with all the details here.

Sponsored

Healthcare Sector giant saw their annual sales surged by 6.91% over the last five years. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of 31.12%. With a float of $11.20 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $17.95 million.

The firm has a total of 209 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is 59.3%, operating margin of -24.68%, and the pretax margin is -27.32%.

Exagen Inc (XGN) Insider Activity

Observing investor behavior towards Diagnostics & Research industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Exagen Inc is 48.77%, while institutional ownership is 28.54%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Mar 25 ’25, was worth 1,155,000. In this transaction 10% Owner of this company sold 350,000 shares at a rate of $3.30, taking the stock ownership to the 1,758,958 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Nov 20 ’24, when Company’s 10% Owner sold 200,000 for $3.30, making the entire transaction worth $660,040. This insider now owns 2,108,958 shares in total.

Exagen Inc (XGN) Earnings and Forecasts

Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.14 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 31.12% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 49.02% during the next five years compared to 19.20% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Exagen Inc (NASDAQ: XGN) Trading Performance Indicators

Exagen Inc (XGN) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 1.98 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 2.54.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.84, a number that is poised to hit -0.15 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.26 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Exagen Inc (XGN)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Exagen Inc, XGN], we can find that recorded value of 0.31 million was better than the volume posted last year of 0.19 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 63.08%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.62.

During the past 100 days, Exagen Inc’s (XGN) raw stochastic average was set at 86.75%, which indicates a significant increase from 68.59% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 87.27% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 117.35% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $5.03, while its 200-day Moving Average is $3.89. Now, the first resistance to watch is $7.17. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $7.73. The third major resistance level sits at $8.48. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $5.85, it is likely to go to the next support level at $5.10. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $4.54.

Exagen Inc (NASDAQ: XGN) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 144.24 million based on 21,300K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 55,640 K and income totals -15,120 K. The company made 15,500 K in profit during its latest quarter, and -3,750 K in sales during its previous quarter.