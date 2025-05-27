A major move is in the offing as Patterson-UTI Energy Inc (PTEN) market cap hits 2.21 billion

Patterson-UTI Energy Inc (NASDAQ: PTEN) on Friday, soared 0.53% from the previous trading day, before settling in for the closing price of $5.69. Within the past 52 weeks, PTEN’s price has moved between $5.12 and $11.27.

Energy Sector giant saw their annual sales surged by 29.52% over the last five years. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of -18.80%. With a float of $347.74 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $385.98 million.

The firm has a total of 9200 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is 4.18%, operating margin of -18.65%, and the pretax margin is -19.93%.

Patterson-UTI Energy Inc (PTEN) Insider Activity

Observing investor behavior towards Oil & Gas Drilling industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Patterson-UTI Energy Inc is 9.91%, while institutional ownership is 97.85%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on May 09 ’25, was worth 32,890. In this transaction Director of this company sold 5,500 shares at a rate of $5.98, taking the stock ownership to the 999,754 shares. Before that another transaction happened on May 09 ’25, when Company’s Director proposed sale 80,000 for $6.00, making the entire transaction worth $480,000.

Patterson-UTI Energy Inc (PTEN) Earnings and Forecasts

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -18.80% per share during the next fiscal year.

Patterson-UTI Energy Inc (NASDAQ: PTEN) Trading Performance Indicators

Patterson-UTI Energy Inc (PTEN) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 1.40 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.43. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 5.46.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -2.60, a number that is poised to hit -0.02 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.05 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Patterson-UTI Energy Inc (PTEN)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Patterson-UTI Energy Inc, PTEN], we can find that recorded value of 13.06 million was better than the volume posted last year of 11.91 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 18.06%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.33.

During the past 100 days, Patterson-UTI Energy Inc’s (PTEN) raw stochastic average was set at 13.47%, which indicates a significant decrease from 25.19% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 42.82% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 75.44% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $6.58, while its 200-day Moving Average is $7.86. Now, the first resistance to watch is $5.80. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $5.89. The third major resistance level sits at $6.03. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $5.58, it is likely to go to the next support level at $5.44. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $5.36.

Patterson-UTI Energy Inc (NASDAQ: PTEN) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 2.21 billion based on 385,987K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 5,378 M and income totals -968,030 K. The company made 1,281 M in profit during its latest quarter, and 1,010 K in sales during its previous quarter.