A major move is in the offing as Replimune Group Inc (REPL) market cap hits 643.67 million

Replimune Group Inc (NASDAQ: REPL) kicked off on Friday, down -4.68% from the previous trading day, before settling in for the closing price of $8.76. Over the past 52 weeks, REPL has traded in a range of $4.92-$17.00.

Here's Your FREE Report on the #1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock of '24. Small-cap Uranium stocks are booming in 2024! The company we're about to show you is the ONLY small-cap stock in the space that benefits from ALL aspects of the global Uranium industry with none of the risks of running a mine. Smart investors will not be hesitating on this one! Get the FREE Report with all the details here.

Sponsored

While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 5.40%. With a float of $62.53 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $77.09 million.

The firm has a total of 479 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is 65.59%, operating margin of -5963.83%, and the pretax margin is -5634.14%.

Replimune Group Inc (REPL) Insider Activity

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Biotechnology Industry. The insider ownership of Replimune Group Inc is 18.98%, while institutional ownership is 94.65%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on May 20 ’25, was worth 260,169. In this transaction Director of this company sold 32,279 shares at a rate of $8.06, taking the stock ownership to the 1,405,071 shares. Before that another transaction happened on May 20 ’25, when Company’s Chief Medical Officer sold 7,952 for $8.06, making the entire transaction worth $64,093. This insider now owns 146,933 shares in total.

Replimune Group Inc (REPL) Earnings and Forecasts

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 5.40% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 22.36% during the next five years compared to -14.85% drop over the previous five years of trading.

Replimune Group Inc (NASDAQ: REPL) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Replimune Group Inc’s (REPL) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 7.95.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -3.21, a number that is poised to hit -0.86 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -2.12 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Replimune Group Inc (REPL)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Replimune Group Inc, REPL], we can find that recorded value of 2.03 million was better than the volume posted last year of 0.91 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 56.54%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.90.

During the past 100 days, Replimune Group Inc’s (REPL) raw stochastic average was set at 22.86%, which indicates a significant decrease from 48.40% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 152.63% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 84.61% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $8.88, while its 200-day Moving Average is $11.15. Now, the first resistance to watch is $8.79. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $9.23. The third major resistance level sits at $9.73. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $7.86, it is likely to go to the next support level at $7.36. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $6.92.

Replimune Group Inc (NASDAQ: REPL) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 643.67 million has total of 77,015K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 0 K in contrast with the sum of -247,300 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 0 K and last quarter income was -66,340 K.