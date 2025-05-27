A major move is in the offing as Sony Group Corporation ADR (SONY) market cap hits 153.82 billion

On Friday, Sony Group Corporation ADR (NYSE: SONY) was 0.79% up from the session before settling in for the closing price of $25.33. A 52-week range for SONY has been $15.67 – $26.08.

During the last 5-year period, the sales growth of Technology Sector giant was 2.67%. When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at -0.54%. With a float of $6.02 billion, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $6.03 billion.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 113000 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is 26.59%, operating margin of 10.28%, and the pretax margin is 11.13%.

Sony Group Corporation ADR (SONY) Insider Activity

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward Sony Group Corporation ADR stocks. The insider ownership of Sony Group Corporation ADR is 0.00%, while institutional ownership is 7.87%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on May 23 ’25, was worth 2,551,620. Before that another transaction happened on Feb 21 ’25, when Company’s Officer proposed sale 100,000 for $25.03, making the entire transaction worth $2,502,609.

Sony Group Corporation ADR (SONY) Earnings and Forecasts

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -0.54% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 2.93% during the next five years compared to 7.37% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Sony Group Corporation ADR (NYSE: SONY) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Sony Group Corporation ADR (SONY) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 0.57. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.81. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 9.41.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 1.24, a number that is poised to hit 0.24 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 1.37 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Sony Group Corporation ADR (SONY)

Looking closely at Sony Group Corporation ADR (NYSE: SONY), its last 5-days average volume was 6.31 million, which is a jump from its year-to-date volume of 5.52 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 52.54%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.60.

During the past 100 days, Sony Group Corporation ADR’s (SONY) raw stochastic average was set at 91.17%, which indicates a significant increase from 73.75% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 26.06% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 33.10% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $24.54, while its 200-day Moving Average is $21.31. However, in the short run, Sony Group Corporation ADR’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $25.70. Second resistance stands at $25.88. The third major resistance level sits at $26.08. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $25.32, it is likely to go to the next support level at $25.12. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $24.94.

Sony Group Corporation ADR (NYSE: SONY) Key Stats

There are 6,047,664K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 153.82 billion. As of now, sales total 85,517 M while income totals 7,535 M. Its latest quarter income was 17,252 M while its last quarter net income were 1,297 M.