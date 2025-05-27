A major move is in the offing as Super League Enterprise Inc (SLE) market cap hits 4.38 million

Super League Enterprise Inc (NASDAQ: SLE) on Friday, soared 10.37% from the previous trading day, before settling in for the closing price of $0.16. Within the past 52 weeks, SLE’s price has moved between $0.14 and $1.64.

During the last 5-year period, the sales growth of Communication Services Sector giant was 123.29%. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of 53.85%. With a float of $18.49 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $23.57 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 75 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is 43.95%, operating margin of -133.97%, and the pretax margin is -155.36%.

Super League Enterprise Inc (SLE) Insider Activity

Observing investor behavior towards Internet Content & Information industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Super League Enterprise Inc is 23.56%, while institutional ownership is 1.96%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jul 23 ’24, was worth 34,165. In this transaction Director of this company bought 25,000 shares at a rate of $1.37, taking the stock ownership to the 131,547 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Jul 24 ’24, when Company’s Director bought 25,000 for $1.34, making the entire transaction worth $33,382. This insider now owns 156,547 shares in total.

Super League Enterprise Inc (SLE) Earnings and Forecasts

Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.13 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 53.85% per share during the next fiscal year.

Super League Enterprise Inc (NASDAQ: SLE) Trading Performance Indicators

Super League Enterprise Inc (SLE) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 0.32 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.30.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -1.84, a number that is poised to hit -0.25 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.33 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Super League Enterprise Inc (SLE)

Looking closely at Super League Enterprise Inc (NASDAQ: SLE), its last 5-days average volume was 0.68 million, which is a jump from its year-to-date volume of 0.32 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 22.19%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.04.

During the past 100 days, Super League Enterprise Inc’s (SLE) raw stochastic average was set at 5.26%, which indicates a significant decrease from 13.58% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 335.88% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 174.16% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.2706, while its 200-day Moving Average is $0.6342. However, in the short run, Super League Enterprise Inc’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $0.1902. Second resistance stands at $0.1993. The third major resistance level sits at $0.2118. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.1686, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.1561. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $0.1470.

Super League Enterprise Inc (NASDAQ: SLE) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 4.38 million based on 18,448K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 16,180 K and income totals -16,640 K. The company made 2,720 K in profit during its latest quarter, and -4,230 K in sales during its previous quarter.