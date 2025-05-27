A major move is in the offing as Teva- Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. ADR (TEVA) market cap hits 19.43 billion

Teva- Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. ADR (NYSE: TEVA) kicked off on Friday, up 0.12% from the previous trading day, before settling in for the closing price of $16.94. Over the past 52 weeks, TEVA has traded in a range of $12.47-$22.80.

Healthcare Sector giant saw their annual sales slid by -0.32% over the last five years. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 2.38%. With a float of $1.15 billion, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $1.15 billion.

The firm has a total of 36167 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is 49.16%, operating margin of 7.54%, and the pretax margin is -3.15%.

Teva- Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. ADR (TEVA) Insider Activity

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Drug Manufacturers – Specialty & Generic Industry. The insider ownership of Teva- Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. ADR is 0.01%, while institutional ownership is 62.98%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on May 08 ’25, was worth 6,097,304. In this transaction See “Remarks” of this company sold 337,915 shares at a rate of $18.04, taking the stock ownership to the 150,996 shares. Before that another transaction happened on May 08 ’25, when Company’s Officer proposed sale 337,915 for $18.04, making the entire transaction worth $6,097,324.

Teva- Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. ADR (TEVA) Earnings and Forecasts

Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.73 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 2.38% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 7.26% during the next five years compared to -9.62% drop over the previous five years of trading.

Teva- Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. ADR (NYSE: TEVA) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Teva- Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. ADR’s (TEVA) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 0.74. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.17. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 9.33.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -1.14, a number that is poised to hit 0.64 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 2.76 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Teva- Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. ADR (TEVA)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Teva- Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. ADR, TEVA], we can find that recorded value of 8.34 million was lower than the volume posted last year of 12.54 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 26.58%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.67.

During the past 100 days, Teva- Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. ADR’s (TEVA) raw stochastic average was set at 44.48%, which indicates a significant increase from 38.53% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 58.81% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 50.51% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $15.56, while its 200-day Moving Average is $17.53. Now, the first resistance to watch is $17.18. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $17.39. The third major resistance level sits at $17.71. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $16.65, it is likely to go to the next support level at $16.33. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $16.12.

Teva- Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. ADR (NYSE: TEVA) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 19.43 billion has total of 1,133,839K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 16,544 M in contrast with the sum of -1,639 M annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 3,891 M and last quarter income was 214,000 K.