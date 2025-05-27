A major move is in the offing as Ventyx Biosciences Inc (VTYX) market cap hits 120.26 million

A new trading day began on Friday, with Ventyx Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ: VTYX) stock price down -7.14% from the previous day of trading, before settling in for the closing price of $1.82. VTYX’s price has ranged from $0.78 to $5.66 over the past 52 weeks.

Here's Your FREE Report on the #1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock of '24. Small-cap Uranium stocks are booming in 2024! The company we're about to show you is the ONLY small-cap stock in the space that benefits from ALL aspects of the global Uranium industry with none of the risks of running a mine. Smart investors will not be hesitating on this one! Get the FREE Report with all the details here.

Sponsored

Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged 4.21%. With a float of $63.06 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $71.16 million.

The firm has a total of 82 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is 0.0%, operating margin of 0.0%, and the pretax margin is 0.0%.

Ventyx Biosciences Inc (VTYX) Insider Activity

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Biotechnology Industry. The insider ownership of Ventyx Biosciences Inc is 11.38%, while institutional ownership is 63.01%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Apr 02 ’25, was worth 2,019. In this transaction CHIEF SCIENTIFIC OFFICER of this company sold 1,887 shares at a rate of $1.07, taking the stock ownership to the 467,226 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Dec 27 ’24, when Company’s CHIEF SCIENTIFIC OFFICER sold 21,119 for $2.36, making the entire transaction worth $49,841. This insider now owns 464,582 shares in total.

Ventyx Biosciences Inc (VTYX) Earnings and Forecasts

Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.52 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 4.21% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 1.46% during the next five years compared to -87.13% drop over the previous five years of trading.

Ventyx Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ: VTYX) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Ventyx Biosciences Inc’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 19.57.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -1.75, a number that is poised to hit -0.46 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -1.89 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Ventyx Biosciences Inc (VTYX)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Ventyx Biosciences Inc, VTYX], we can find that recorded value of 2.74 million was better than the volume posted last year of 1.32 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 76.31%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.16.

During the past 100 days, Ventyx Biosciences Inc’s (VTYX) raw stochastic average was set at 49.78%, which indicates a significant decrease from 68.09% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 125.90% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 89.48% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $1.2359, while its 200-day Moving Average is $1.8825. Now, the first resistance to watch is $1.8033. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $1.9167. The third major resistance level sits at $1.9933. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $1.6133, it is likely to go to the next support level at $1.5367. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $1.4233.

Ventyx Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ: VTYX) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 120.26 million, the company has a total of 71,161K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 0 K while annual income is -135,120 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 0 K while its latest quarter income was -27,440 K.