Abbott Laboratories (ABT) posted a -2.60% change over the last five days signaling a new trend

A new trading day began on Friday, with Abbott Laboratories (NYSE: ABT) stock price down -0.15% from the previous day of trading, before settling in for the closing price of $131.50. ABT’s price has ranged from $99.71 to $141.23 over the past 52 weeks.

Over the past five-year period, the growth rate of yearbook sales for the company of the Healthcare sector was 6.15%. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged 10.45%. With a float of $1.73 billion, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $1.74 billion.

Considering the fact that the conglomerate employs 114000 people, you should pay attention to its efficiency factor. In terms of profitability, gross margin is 55.89%, operating margin of 16.97%, and the pretax margin is 17.37%.

Abbott Laboratories (ABT) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Medical Devices Industry. The insider ownership of Abbott Laboratories is 0.67%, while institutional ownership is 79.85%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Apr 30 ’25, was worth 337,116. In this transaction Director of this company sold 2,600 shares at a rate of $129.66, taking the stock ownership to the 34,058 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Apr 30 ’25, when Company’s Director proposed sale 2,600 for $129.66, making the entire transaction worth $337,116.

Abbott Laboratories (ABT) Recent Fiscal highlights

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 10.45% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 10.34% during the next five years compared to 29.98% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE: ABT) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Abbott Laboratories’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 1.27. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 5.39. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 34.32.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 7.71, a number that is poised to hit 1.25 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 5.68 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Abbott Laboratories (ABT)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 7.04 million, its volume of 6.82 million showed lagged in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 47.12%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 2.74.

During the past 100 days, Abbott Laboratories’s (ABT) raw stochastic average was set at 67.30%, which indicates a significant increase from 38.97% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 21.55% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 24.45% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $129.85, while its 200-day Moving Average is $121.43. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $132.17 in the near term. At $133.04, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $133.91. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $130.43, it is likely to go to the next support level at $129.56. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $128.69.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE: ABT) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 228.44 billion, the company has a total of 1,739,836K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 41,950 M while annual income is 13,402 M. The company’s previous quarter sales were 10,358 M while its latest quarter income was 1,325 M.