Abercrombie & Fitch Co (ANF) average volume reaches $2.52M: Is Wall Street expecting a rally?

On Friday, Abercrombie & Fitch Co (NYSE: ANF) opened lower -4.68% from the last session, before settling in for the closing price of $76.76. Price fluctuations for ANF have ranged from $65.40 to $196.99 over the past 52 weeks.

During the last 5-year period, the sales growth of Consumer Cyclical Sector giant was 7.20%. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted -1.52% at the time writing. With a float of $46.45 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $49.73 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 39200 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is 64.15%, operating margin of 14.97%, and the pretax margin is 15.53%.

Abercrombie & Fitch Co (ANF) Insider Activity

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Apparel Retail industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Abercrombie & Fitch Co is 2.51%, while institutional ownership is 107.48%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Dec 04 ’24, was worth 459,200. In this transaction Director of this company sold 2,870 shares at a rate of $160.00, taking the stock ownership to the 6,405 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Dec 02 ’24, when Company’s Director sold 6,800 for $161.80, making the entire transaction worth $1,100,254. This insider now owns 9,275 shares in total.

Abercrombie & Fitch Co (ANF) Earnings and Forecasts

Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 2.51 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -1.52% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will plunge by -2.50% during the next five years compared to 77.99% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Abercrombie & Fitch Co (NYSE: ANF) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Abercrombie & Fitch Co (ANF). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 0.97. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.70. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 6.65.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 10.70, a number that is poised to hit 1.37 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 10.65 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Abercrombie & Fitch Co (ANF)

Looking closely at Abercrombie & Fitch Co (NYSE: ANF), its last 5-days average volume was 2.16 million, which is a drop from its year-to-date volume of 2.38 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 16.68%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 3.88.

During the past 100 days, Abercrombie & Fitch Co’s (ANF) raw stochastic average was set at 7.82%, which indicates a significant decrease from 39.22% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 56.12% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 66.03% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $75.00, while its 200-day Moving Average is $120.85. However, in the short run, Abercrombie & Fitch Co’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $74.75. Second resistance stands at $76.33. The third major resistance level sits at $77.17. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $72.34, it is likely to go to the next support level at $71.50. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $69.92.

Abercrombie & Fitch Co (NYSE: ANF) Key Stats

There are currently 47,639K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 3.49 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 4,949 M according to its annual income of 566,220 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 1,585 M and its income totaled 187,230 K.