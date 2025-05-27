Adicet Bio Inc (ACET) recent activity suggests a positive outlook with the last week’s performance of -10.76%

On Friday, Adicet Bio Inc (NASDAQ: ACET) was -3.49% drop from the session before settling in for the closing price of $0.72. A 52-week range for ACET has been $0.45 – $1.70.

Annual sales at Healthcare sector company grew by 342.10% over the past five years. When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at 18.90%. With a float of $65.38 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $82.71 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 152 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is 0.0%, operating margin of 0.0%, and the pretax margin is 0.0%.

Adicet Bio Inc (ACET) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward Adicet Bio Inc stocks. The insider ownership of Adicet Bio Inc is 20.96%, while institutional ownership is 49.04%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jun 05 ’24, was worth 8,437. In this transaction Director of this company sold 5,900 shares at a rate of $1.43, taking the stock ownership to the 5,900 shares.

Adicet Bio Inc (ACET) Latest Financial update

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 18.90% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 20.90% during the next five years compared to 36.74% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Adicet Bio Inc (NASDAQ: ACET) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Adicet Bio Inc (ACET) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 9.34.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -1.29, a number that is poised to hit -0.31 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.86 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Adicet Bio Inc (ACET)

Adicet Bio Inc (NASDAQ: ACET) saw its 5-day average volume 0.45 million, a negative change from its year-to-date volume of 0.73 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 58.54%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.07.

During the past 100 days, Adicet Bio Inc’s (ACET) raw stochastic average was set at 37.19%, which indicates a significant decrease from 72.61% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 191.89% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 108.44% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.6711, while its 200-day Moving Average is $1.0398. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $0.7188 in the near term. At $0.7439, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $0.7683. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.6693, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.6449. The third support level lies at $0.6198 if the price breaches the second support level.

Adicet Bio Inc (NASDAQ: ACET) Key Stats

There are 82,710K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 57.37 million. As of now, sales total 0 K while income totals -117,120 K. Its latest quarter income was 0 K while its last quarter net income were -28,210 K.