Advanced Micro Devices Inc (AMD) is expecting 2.03% growth in the next quarter: What can investors do to maximize their returns?

Advanced Micro Devices Inc (NASDAQ: AMD) on Friday, plunged -0.36% from the previous trading day, before settling in for the closing price of $110.71. Within the past 52 weeks, AMD’s price has moved between $76.48 and $187.28.

Here's Your FREE Report on the #1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock of '24. Small-cap Uranium stocks are booming in 2024! The company we're about to show you is the ONLY small-cap stock in the space that benefits from ALL aspects of the global Uranium industry with none of the risks of running a mine. Smart investors will not be hesitating on this one! Get the FREE Report with all the details here.

Sponsored

Technology Sector giant saw their annual sales surged by 33.35% over the last five years. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of 19.99%. With a float of $1.61 billion, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $1.62 billion.

The firm has a total of 28000 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is 50.93%, operating margin of 9.62%, and the pretax margin is 9.91%.

Advanced Micro Devices Inc (AMD) Insider Activity

Observing investor behavior towards Semiconductors industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Advanced Micro Devices Inc is 0.61%, while institutional ownership is 64.88%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on May 20 ’25, was worth 999,328. In this transaction EVP & Chief Commercial Officer of this company bought 8,800 shares at a rate of $113.56, taking the stock ownership to the 42,322 shares. Before that another transaction happened on May 15 ’25, when Company’s Chief Technology Officer & EVP sold 17,500 for $116.59, making the entire transaction worth $2,040,276. This insider now owns 1,713,710 shares in total.

Advanced Micro Devices Inc (AMD) Earnings and Forecasts

Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 1.13 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 19.99% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 28.43% during the next five years compared to 26.91% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Advanced Micro Devices Inc (NASDAQ: AMD) Trading Performance Indicators

Advanced Micro Devices Inc (AMD) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 1.97 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 6.45. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 64.97.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 1.36, a number that is poised to hit 0.59 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 5.76 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Advanced Micro Devices Inc (AMD)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Advanced Micro Devices Inc, AMD], we can find that recorded value of 34.1 million was lower than the volume posted last year of 40.96 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 30.60%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 4.53.

During the past 100 days, Advanced Micro Devices Inc’s (AMD) raw stochastic average was set at 61.25%, which indicates a significant increase from 52.38% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 38.47% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 60.73% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $100.93, while its 200-day Moving Average is $126.50. Now, the first resistance to watch is $111.66. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $113.01. The third major resistance level sits at $115.01. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $108.31, it is likely to go to the next support level at $106.32. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $104.97.

Advanced Micro Devices Inc (NASDAQ: AMD) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 178.86 billion based on 1,621,404K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 25,785 M and income totals 1,641 M. The company made 7,438 M in profit during its latest quarter, and 709,000 K in sales during its previous quarter.