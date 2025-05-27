Akero Therapeutics Inc (AKRO) recent activity suggests a positive outlook with the last week’s performance of 19.27%

On Friday, Akero Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: AKRO) was -5.33% drop from the session before settling in for the closing price of $48.97. A 52-week range for AKRO has been $17.86 – $58.40.

When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at -3.28%. With a float of $71.70 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $79.67 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 63 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is 0.0%, operating margin of 0.0%, and the pretax margin is 0.0%.

Akero Therapeutics Inc (AKRO) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward Akero Therapeutics Inc stocks. The insider ownership of Akero Therapeutics Inc is 10.67%, while institutional ownership is 102.10%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on May 22 ’25, was worth 200,000. In this transaction Senior VP, Commercial Strategy of this company sold 4,000 shares at a rate of $50.00, taking the stock ownership to the 33,492 shares. Before that another transaction happened on May 22 ’25, when Company’s Officer proposed sale 10,000 for $48.35, making the entire transaction worth $483,500.

Akero Therapeutics Inc (AKRO) Latest Financial update

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -3.28% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will plunge by -8.83% during the next five years compared to -5.28% drop over the previous five years of trading.

Akero Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: AKRO) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Akero Therapeutics Inc (AKRO) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 16.80.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -3.75, a number that is poised to hit -0.92 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -4.38 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Akero Therapeutics Inc (AKRO)

Akero Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: AKRO) saw its 5-day average volume 2.8 million, a positive change from its year-to-date volume of 1.42 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 83.56%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 3.08.

During the past 100 days, Akero Therapeutics Inc’s (AKRO) raw stochastic average was set at 67.51%, which indicates a significant decrease from 68.48% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 112.98% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 127.50% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $41.44, while its 200-day Moving Average is $35.15. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $48.05 in the near term. At $49.73, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $50.97. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $45.13, it is likely to go to the next support level at $43.89. The third support level lies at $42.21 if the price breaches the second support level.

Akero Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: AKRO) Key Stats

There are 79,718K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 3.70 billion. As of now, sales total 0 K while income totals -252,060 K. Its latest quarter income was 0 K while its last quarter net income were -70,730 K.