Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) last year’s performance of 9.74% is a clear signal for an entertaining trading season.

Amazon.com Inc (NASDAQ: AMZN) on Friday, plunged -1.04% from the previous trading day, before settling in for the closing price of $203.10. Within the past 52 weeks, AMZN’s price has moved between $151.61 and $242.52.

Consumer Cyclical Sector giant saw their annual sales surged by 18.31% over the last five years. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of 11.88%. With a float of $9.49 billion, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $10.61 billion.

The firm has a total of 1556000 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is 49.16%, operating margin of 11.02%, and the pretax margin is 11.89%.

Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Observing investor behavior towards Internet Retail industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Amazon.com Inc is 10.58%, while institutional ownership is 64.43%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on May 21 ’25, was worth 1,373,851. In this transaction CEO Worldwide Amazon Stores of this company sold 6,843 shares at a rate of $200.77, taking the stock ownership to the 519,550 shares. Before that another transaction happened on May 21 ’25, when Company’s President and CEO sold 19,872 for $201.30, making the entire transaction worth $4,000,320. This insider now owns 2,148,694 shares in total.

Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) Recent Fiscal highlights

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 11.88% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 17.16% during the next five years compared to 36.89% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Amazon.com Inc (NASDAQ: AMZN) Trading Performance Indicators

Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 0.84 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 3.28. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 102.54.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 6.13, a number that is poised to hit 1.32 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 7.25 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Amazon.com Inc (AMZN)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Amazon.com Inc, AMZN], we can find that recorded value of 35.72 million was lower than the volume posted last year of 45.96 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 27.04%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 6.44.

During the past 100 days, Amazon.com Inc’s (AMZN) raw stochastic average was set at 48.82%, which indicates a significant decrease from 55.31% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 37.13% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 40.32% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $191.10, while its 200-day Moving Average is $200.58. Now, the first resistance to watch is $202.96. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $204.92. The third major resistance level sits at $207.48. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $198.44, it is likely to go to the next support level at $195.88. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $193.92.

Amazon.com Inc (NASDAQ: AMZN) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 2133.78 billion based on 10,616,353K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 637,959 M and income totals 59,248 M. The company made 155,667 M in profit during its latest quarter, and 17,127 M in sales during its previous quarter.