American Airlines Group Inc (AAL) is 5.63% away from 50-day simple Moving Average despite all headwinds

American Airlines Group Inc (NASDAQ: AAL) on Friday, plunged -1.84% from the previous trading day, before settling in for the closing price of $11.40. Within the past 52 weeks, AAL’s price has moved between $8.50 and $19.10.

It was noted that within the last five years, the titan of the Industrials sector saw sales topped by 16.92%. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of -51.40%. With a float of $649.21 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $659.48 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 133300 workers is very important to gauge. In terms of profitability, gross margin is 23.28%, operating margin of 4.31%, and the pretax margin is 1.7%.

American Airlines Group Inc (AAL) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Observing investor behavior towards Airlines industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of American Airlines Group Inc is 1.56%, while institutional ownership is 66.99%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jan 27 ’25, was worth 890,312. In this transaction SVP Corporate Controller of this company sold 51,906 shares at a rate of $17.15, taking the stock ownership to the 112,412 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Jan 27 ’25, when Company’s Officer proposed sale 51,906 for $17.15, making the entire transaction worth $890,311.

American Airlines Group Inc (AAL) Latest Financial update

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -51.40% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 9.76% during the next five years compared to -20.93% drop over the previous five years of trading.

American Airlines Group Inc (NASDAQ: AAL) Trading Performance Indicators

American Airlines Group Inc (AAL) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 0.42 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.14. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 4.68.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.87, a number that is poised to hit 0.78 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 2.05 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of American Airlines Group Inc (AAL)

The latest stats from [American Airlines Group Inc, AAL] show that its last 5-days average volume of 48.73 million was inferior to 53.93 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 16.52%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.50.

During the past 100 days, American Airlines Group Inc’s (AAL) raw stochastic average was set at 25.38%, which indicates a significant decrease from 39.23% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 45.07% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 63.10% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $10.59, while its 200-day Moving Average is $13.10. Now, the first resistance to watch is $11.31. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $11.42. The third major resistance level sits at $11.57. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $11.05, it is likely to go to the next support level at $10.90. The third support level lies at $10.79 if the price breaches the second support level.

American Airlines Group Inc (NASDAQ: AAL) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 7.38 billion based on 659,512K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 54,211 M and income totals 846,000 K. The company made 12,551 M in profit during its latest quarter, and -473,000 K in sales during its previous quarter.