Annaly Capital Management Inc (NLY) volume exceeds 6.57 million: A new investment opportunity for investors

Annaly Capital Management Inc (NYSE: NLY) on Friday, soared 0.32% from the previous trading day, before settling in for the closing price of $18.73. Within the past 52 weeks, NLY’s price has moved between $16.59 and $22.11.

Over the past five-year period, the growth rate of yearbook sales for the company of the Real Estate sector was 86.64%. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of 5.66%. With a float of $603.39 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $605.09 million.

Considering the fact that the conglomerate employs 191 people, you should pay attention to its efficiency factor. In terms of profitability, gross margin is 34.39%, operating margin of 60.02%, and the pretax margin is 11.15%.

Annaly Capital Management Inc (NLY) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Observing investor behavior towards REIT – Mortgage industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Annaly Capital Management Inc is 0.28%, while institutional ownership is 59.75%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on May 13 ’25, was worth 868,399. In this transaction President and COO of this company sold 44,374 shares at a rate of $19.57, taking the stock ownership to the 199,967 shares. Before that another transaction happened on May 13 ’25, when Company’s Chief Financial Officer sold 25,386 for $19.57, making the entire transaction worth $496,804. This insider now owns 161,586 shares in total.

Annaly Capital Management Inc (NLY) Recent Fiscal highlights

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 5.66% per share during the next fiscal year.

Annaly Capital Management Inc (NYSE: NLY) Trading Performance Indicators

Annaly Capital Management Inc (NLY) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.80. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 7.81.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.88, a number that is poised to hit 0.71 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 2.91 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Annaly Capital Management Inc (NLY)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 8.05 million, its volume of 6.94 million showed lagged in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 37.73%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.43.

During the past 100 days, Annaly Capital Management Inc’s (NLY) raw stochastic average was set at 39.80%, which indicates a significant increase from 24.16% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 22.65% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 28.47% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $19.53, while its 200-day Moving Average is $19.86. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $18.95 in the near term. At $19.10, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $19.31. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $18.59, it is likely to go to the next support level at $18.38. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $18.23.

Annaly Capital Management Inc (NYSE: NLY) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 11.37 billion based on 597,555K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 5,791 M and income totals 1,002 M. The company made 1,284 M in profit during its latest quarter, and 124,220 K in sales during its previous quarter.