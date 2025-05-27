ARS Pharmaceuticals Inc (SPRY) with a beta value of 0.85 appears to be a promising investment opportunity.

ARS Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: SPRY) kicked off on Friday, up 3.17% from the previous trading day, before settling in for the closing price of $14.52. Over the past 52 weeks, SPRY has traded in a range of $7.55-$18.51.

Over the past five-year period, the growth rate of yearbook sales for the company of the Healthcare sector was 59377.90%. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded -1939.16%. With a float of $54.77 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $98.13 million.

Considering the fact that the conglomerate employs 160 people, you should pay attention to its efficiency factor. In terms of profitability, gross margin is 90.74%, operating margin of -27.87%, and the pretax margin is -15.82%.

ARS Pharmaceuticals Inc (SPRY) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Biotechnology Industry. The insider ownership of ARS Pharmaceuticals Inc is 44.23%, while institutional ownership is 53.47%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on May 20 ’25, was worth 1,451,513. In this transaction Chief Legal Officer of this company sold 102,969 shares at a rate of $14.10, taking the stock ownership to the 89,613 shares. Before that another transaction happened on May 20 ’25, when Company’s Director sold 120,000 for $14.25, making the entire transaction worth $1,710,024. This insider now owns 0 shares in total.

ARS Pharmaceuticals Inc (SPRY) Recent Fiscal highlights

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -1939.16% per share during the next fiscal year.

ARS Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: SPRY) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at ARS Pharmaceuticals Inc’s (SPRY) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 10.74. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 15.15.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.16, a number that is poised to hit -0.47 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.71 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of ARS Pharmaceuticals Inc (SPRY)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 1.58 million, its volume of 1.51 million showed lagged in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 85.78%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.85.

During the past 100 days, ARS Pharmaceuticals Inc’s (SPRY) raw stochastic average was set at 91.54%, which indicates a significant increase from 91.48% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 69.83% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 67.26% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $13.49, while its 200-day Moving Average is $13.18. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $15.37 in the near term. At $15.75, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $16.22. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $14.52, it is likely to go to the next support level at $14.05. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $13.67.

ARS Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: SPRY) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 1.47 billion has total of 98,214K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 89,150 K in contrast with the sum of 8,000 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 7,970 K and last quarter income was -33,940 K.