ASM (Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd) climbed 3.03 at the last close: Is This Today’s Most Popular Stock?

On Friday, Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd (AMEX: ASM) was 3.03% up from the session before settling in for the closing price of $2.97. A 52-week range for ASM has been $0.83 – $3.04.

During the last 5-year period, the sales growth of Basic Materials Sector giant was 53.15%. When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at 141.67%. With a float of $136.86 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $144.77 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 264 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is 35.22%, operating margin of 22.62%, and the pretax margin is 21.71%.

Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd (ASM) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd stocks. The insider ownership of Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd is 5.46%, while institutional ownership is 8.30%.

Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd (ASM) Recent Fiscal highlights

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 141.67% per share during the next fiscal year.

Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd (AMEX: ASM) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd (ASM) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 2.45. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 6.31. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 27.41.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.09, a number that is poised to hit 0.04 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.20 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd (ASM)

Looking closely at Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd (AMEX: ASM), its last 5-days average volume was 4.79 million, which is a jump from its year-to-date volume of 2.89 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 89.67%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.19.

During the past 100 days, Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd’s (ASM) raw stochastic average was set at 97.36%, which indicates a significant increase from 93.58% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 88.07% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 85.38% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $2.11, while its 200-day Moving Average is $1.39. However, in the short run, Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $3.12. Second resistance stands at $3.18. The third major resistance level sits at $3.24. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $3.00, it is likely to go to the next support level at $2.94. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $2.88.

Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd (AMEX: ASM) Key Stats

There are 141,659K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 443.00 million. As of now, sales total 66,180 K while income totals 8,100 K. Its latest quarter income was 18,840 K while its last quarter net income were 5,620 K.