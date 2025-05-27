ASP Isotopes Inc (ASPI) 20 Days SMA touches 34.40%: The odds favor the bear

ASP Isotopes Inc (NASDAQ: ASPI) kicked off on Friday, up 10.13% from the previous trading day, before settling in for the closing price of $7.80. Over the past 52 weeks, ASPI has traded in a range of $1.86-$9.33.

Over the past five-year period, the growth rate of yearbook sales for the company of the Basic Materials sector was 285.68%. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 38.10%. With a float of $55.89 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $72.07 million.

Considering the fact that the conglomerate employs 136 people, you should pay attention to its efficiency factor. In terms of profitability, gross margin is 36.11%, operating margin of -635.91%, and the pretax margin is -779.67%.

ASP Isotopes Inc (ASPI) Insider Activity

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Chemicals Industry. The insider ownership of ASP Isotopes Inc is 25.54%, while institutional ownership is 49.81%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Apr 15 ’25, was worth 383,563. In this transaction Chief Operating Officer of this company sold 66,666 shares at a rate of $5.75, taking the stock ownership to the 1,553,326 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Apr 17 ’25, when Company’s Chief Operating Officer sold 66,668 for $5.62, making the entire transaction worth $374,761. This insider now owns 1,419,992 shares in total.

ASP Isotopes Inc (ASPI) Earnings and Forecasts

Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.1 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 38.10% per share during the next fiscal year.

ASP Isotopes Inc (NASDAQ: ASPI) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at ASP Isotopes Inc’s (ASPI) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 7.17. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 146.21.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.61, a number that is poised to hit -0.12 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.26 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of ASP Isotopes Inc (ASPI)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 2.27 million, its volume of 8.25 million showed improvement in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 80.28%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.72.

During the past 100 days, ASP Isotopes Inc’s (ASPI) raw stochastic average was set at 90.64%, which indicates a significant increase from 87.06% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 88.26% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 117.56% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $5.52, while its 200-day Moving Average is $4.78. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $9.14 in the near term. At $9.68, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $10.27. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $8.01, it is likely to go to the next support level at $7.42. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $6.88.

ASP Isotopes Inc (NASDAQ: ASPI) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 644.78 million has total of 75,062K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 4,140 K in contrast with the sum of -32,330 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 1,190 K and last quarter income was -9,180 K.