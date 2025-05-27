Atossa Therapeutics Inc (ATOS)’s latest performance is not what we had anticipated

Atossa Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: ATOS) kicked off on Friday, down -4.39% from the previous trading day, before settling in for the closing price of $0.87. Over the past 52 weeks, ATOS has traded in a range of $0.55-$1.66.

While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded -21.67%. With a float of $129.12 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $129.17 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 15 workers is very important to gauge. In terms of profitability, gross margin is 0.0%, operating margin of 0.0%, and the pretax margin is 0.0%.

Atossa Therapeutics Inc (ATOS) Insider Updates

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Biotechnology Industry. The insider ownership of Atossa Therapeutics Inc is 0.03%, while institutional ownership is 26.47%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on May 21 ’25, was worth 9,887. In this transaction President & CEO of this company bought 11,239 shares at a rate of $0.88, taking the stock ownership to the 13,898 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Mar 26 ’25, when Company’s Director bought 10,000 for $0.70, making the entire transaction worth $7,000. This insider now owns 10,257 shares in total.

Atossa Therapeutics Inc (ATOS) Performance Highlights and Predictions

Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.06 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -21.67% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will plunge by -10.52% during the next five years compared to 36.92% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Atossa Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: ATOS) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Atossa Therapeutics Inc’s (ATOS) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 12.67.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.21, a number that is poised to hit -0.06 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.27 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Atossa Therapeutics Inc (ATOS)

The latest stats from [Atossa Therapeutics Inc, ATOS] show that its last 5-days average volume of 0.65 million was inferior to 0.68 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 13.92%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.07.

During the past 100 days, Atossa Therapeutics Inc’s (ATOS) raw stochastic average was set at 53.94%, which indicates a significant increase from 17.83% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 86.83% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 71.04% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.7562, while its 200-day Moving Average is $1.0668. Now, the first resistance to watch is $0.8698. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $0.9079. The third major resistance level sits at $0.9276. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.8120, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.7923. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $0.7542.

Atossa Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: ATOS) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 107.43 million has total of 129,170K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 0 K in contrast with the sum of -25,500 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 0 K and last quarter income was -6,720 K.