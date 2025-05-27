Aurora Innovation Inc (AUR) last year’s performance of 139.52% is a clear signal for an entertaining trading season.

Aurora Innovation Inc (NASDAQ: AUR) kicked off on Friday, down -1.49% from the previous trading day, before settling in for the closing price of $6.03. Over the past 52 weeks, AUR has traded in a range of $2.10-$10.77.

Technology Sector giant saw their annual sales slid by -29.40% over the last five years. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded -3.38%. With a float of $979.70 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $1.41 billion.

The firm has a total of 1800 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is 0.0%, operating margin of 0.0%, and the pretax margin is 0.0%.

Aurora Innovation Inc (AUR) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Information Technology Services Industry. The insider ownership of Aurora Innovation Inc is 44.61%, while institutional ownership is 54.59%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Feb 18 ’25, was worth 4,641,551. Before that another transaction happened on Nov 26 ’24, when Company’s Director sold 30,000 for $6.30, making the entire transaction worth $189,147. This insider now owns 344,647 shares in total.

Aurora Innovation Inc (AUR) Recent Fiscal highlights

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -3.38% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 5.37% during the next five years compared to -24.76% drop over the previous five years of trading.

Aurora Innovation Inc (NASDAQ: AUR) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Aurora Innovation Inc’s (AUR) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 9.54.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.47, a number that is poised to hit -0.12 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.45 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Aurora Innovation Inc (AUR)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Aurora Innovation Inc, AUR], we can find that recorded value of 24.62 million was better than the volume posted last year of 17.72 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 2.55%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.59.

During the past 100 days, Aurora Innovation Inc’s (AUR) raw stochastic average was set at 15.71%, which indicates a significant increase from 3.43% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 75.29% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 118.88% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $6.78, while its 200-day Moving Average is $6.26. Now, the first resistance to watch is $6.05. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $6.17. The third major resistance level sits at $6.26. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $5.84, it is likely to go to the next support level at $5.75. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $5.63.

Aurora Innovation Inc (NASDAQ: AUR) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 10.51 billion has total of 1,768,875K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 0 K in contrast with the sum of -748,000 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 0 K and last quarter income was -208,000 K.