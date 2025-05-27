Azenta Inc (AZTA) volume exceeds 0.87 million: A new investment opportunity for investors

On Friday, Azenta Inc (NASDAQ: AZTA) was -3.67% drop from the session before settling in for the closing price of $28.03. A 52-week range for AZTA has been $23.91 – $63.58.

Here's Your FREE Report on the #1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock of '24. Small-cap Uranium stocks are booming in 2024! The company we're about to show you is the ONLY small-cap stock in the space that benefits from ALL aspects of the global Uranium industry with none of the risks of running a mine. Smart investors will not be hesitating on this one! Get the FREE Report with all the details here.

Sponsored

Healthcare Sector giant saw their annual sales surged by 1.70% over the last five years. When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at 4.88%. With a float of $44.86 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $45.78 million.

The firm has a total of 3300 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is 43.08%, operating margin of -8.18%, and the pretax margin is -4.83%.

Azenta Inc (AZTA) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward Azenta Inc stocks. The insider ownership of Azenta Inc is 2.01%, while institutional ownership is 116.16%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Feb 03 ’25, was worth 16,791. In this transaction VP, Chief Accounting Officer of this company sold 317 shares at a rate of $52.97, taking the stock ownership to the 9,603 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Jan 31 ’25, when Company’s SVP and General Manager, Genom bought 417 for $45.88, making the entire transaction worth $19,132. This insider now owns 27,916 shares in total.

Azenta Inc (AZTA) Recent Fiscal highlights

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 4.88% per share during the next fiscal year.

Azenta Inc (NASDAQ: AZTA) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Azenta Inc (AZTA) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 2.84. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.95. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 47.72.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -1.41, a number that is poised to hit 0.13 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.81 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Azenta Inc (AZTA)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Azenta Inc, AZTA], we can find that recorded value of 1.03 million was better than the volume posted last year of 0.75 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 45.65%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.50.

During the past 100 days, Azenta Inc’s (AZTA) raw stochastic average was set at 9.74%, which indicates a significant decrease from 59.77% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 60.75% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 57.83% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $29.64, while its 200-day Moving Average is $42.98. Now, the first resistance to watch is $27.51. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $28.03. The third major resistance level sits at $28.31. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $26.72, it is likely to go to the next support level at $26.44. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $25.92.

Azenta Inc (NASDAQ: AZTA) Key Stats

There are 45,780K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 1.24 billion. As of now, sales total 656,320 K while income totals -164,170 K. Its latest quarter income was 143,420 K while its last quarter net income were -40,460 K.