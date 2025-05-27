BAER (Bridger Aerospace Group Holdings Inc) dropped -8.33 at the last close: Is This Today’s Most Popular Stock?

On Friday, Bridger Aerospace Group Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: BAER) opened lower -8.33% from the last session, before settling in for the closing price of $1.44. Price fluctuations for BAER have ranged from $1.02 to $4.49 over the past 52 weeks.

During the last 5-year period, the sales growth of Industrials Sector giant was 27.35%. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 34.57% at the time writing. With a float of $19.91 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $54.72 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 191 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is 29.68%, operating margin of -5.55%, and the pretax margin is -12.4%.

Bridger Aerospace Group Holdings Inc (BAER) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Security & Protection Services industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Bridger Aerospace Group Holdings Inc is 63.62%, while institutional ownership is 9.85%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Sep 16 ’24, was worth 69,495. In this transaction Chief Legal Officer & EVP of this company sold 26,936 shares at a rate of $2.58, taking the stock ownership to the 844,211 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Sep 18 ’24, when Company’s Chief Legal Officer & EVP sold 18,902 for $2.70, making the entire transaction worth $51,035. This insider now owns 820,417 shares in total.

Bridger Aerospace Group Holdings Inc (BAER) Recent Fiscal highlights

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 34.57% per share during the next fiscal year.

Bridger Aerospace Group Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: BAER) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Bridger Aerospace Group Holdings Inc (BAER). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 2.15. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.66. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 14.39.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.80, a number that is poised to hit -0.28 in the next quarter

Technical Analysis of Bridger Aerospace Group Holdings Inc (BAER)

Looking closely at Bridger Aerospace Group Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: BAER), its last 5-days average volume was 0.19 million, which is a drop from its year-to-date volume of 1.02 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 25.52%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.14.

During the past 100 days, Bridger Aerospace Group Holdings Inc’s (BAER) raw stochastic average was set at 8.78%, which indicates a significant decrease from 22.53% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 93.84% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 100.06% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $1.4143, while its 200-day Moving Average is $2.3110. However, in the short run, Bridger Aerospace Group Holdings Inc’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $1.4396. Second resistance stands at $1.5593. The third major resistance level sits at $1.6685. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $1.2107, it is likely to go to the next support level at $1.1015. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $0.9818.

Bridger Aerospace Group Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: BAER) Key Stats

There are currently 54,723K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 72.26 million. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 98,610 K according to its annual income of -15,570 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 15,650 K and its income totaled -15,540 K.