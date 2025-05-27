Ballard Power Systems Inc (BLDP) is destined for greater heights as its last quarter sales were 15,390 K

Ballard Power Systems Inc (NASDAQ: BLDP) kicked off on Friday, up 4.65% from the previous trading day, before settling in for the closing price of $1.29. Over the past 52 weeks, BLDP has traded in a range of $1.00-$3.22.

Annual sales at Industrials sector company slipped by -5.93% over the past five years. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 67.41%. With a float of $253.07 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $299.83 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 887 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is -32.0%, operating margin of -239.99%, and the pretax margin is -429.44%.

Ballard Power Systems Inc (BLDP) Insider Updates

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Specialty Industrial Machinery Industry. The insider ownership of Ballard Power Systems Inc is 15.60%, while institutional ownership is 20.57%.

Ballard Power Systems Inc (BLDP) Performance Highlights and Predictions

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 67.41% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 36.32% during the next five years compared to -45.23% drop over the previous five years of trading.

Ballard Power Systems Inc (NASDAQ: BLDP) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Ballard Power Systems Inc’s (BLDP) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 8.13. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 5.73.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -1.02, a number that is poised to hit -0.09 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.33 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Ballard Power Systems Inc (BLDP)

Ballard Power Systems Inc (NASDAQ: BLDP) saw its 5-day average volume 8.41 million, a negative change from its year-to-date volume of 9.21 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 26.89%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.08.

During the past 100 days, Ballard Power Systems Inc’s (BLDP) raw stochastic average was set at 32.41%, which indicates a significant decrease from 58.62% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 59.73% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 65.88% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $1.2410, while its 200-day Moving Average is $1.4965. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $1.3867 in the near term. At $1.4233, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $1.4867. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $1.2867, it is likely to go to the next support level at $1.2233. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $1.1867.

Ballard Power Systems Inc (NASDAQ: BLDP) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 404.77 million has total of 299,833K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 69,730 K in contrast with the sum of -324,250 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 15,390 K and last quarter income was -21,040 K.