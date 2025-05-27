Bank Of America Corp (BAC) with a beta value of 1.30 appears to be a promising investment opportunity.

A new trading day began on Friday, with Bank Of America Corp (NYSE: BAC) stock price down -0.25% from the previous day of trading, before settling in for the closing price of $43.31. BAC’s price has ranged from $33.06 to $48.08 over the past 52 weeks.

Here's Your FREE Report on the #1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock of '24. Small-cap Uranium stocks are booming in 2024! The company we're about to show you is the ONLY small-cap stock in the space that benefits from ALL aspects of the global Uranium industry with none of the risks of running a mine. Smart investors will not be hesitating on this one! Get the FREE Report with all the details here.

Sponsored

During the last 5-year period, the sales growth of Financial Sector giant was 13.55%. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged 13.62%. With a float of $7.52 billion, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $7.56 billion.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 213000 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is 84.05%, operating margin of 25.67%, and the pretax margin is 24.47%.

Bank Of America Corp (BAC) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Banks – Diversified Industry. The insider ownership of Bank Of America Corp is 0.20%, while institutional ownership is 74.88%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on May 07 ’25, was worth 1,723,733. Before that another transaction happened on Apr 16 ’25, when Company’s 10% Owner bought 2,103 for $11.09, making the entire transaction worth $23,322. This insider now owns 2,103 shares in total.

Bank Of America Corp (BAC) Recent Fiscal highlights

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 13.62% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 14.52% during the next five years compared to 3.14% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Bank Of America Corp (NYSE: BAC) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Bank Of America Corp’s current performance indicators. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.64. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 8.95.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 3.35, a number that is poised to hit 0.90 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 4.25 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Bank Of America Corp (BAC)

Looking closely at Bank Of America Corp (NYSE: BAC), its last 5-days average volume was 38.17 million, which is a drop from its year-to-date volume of 44.3 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 30.83%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.11.

During the past 100 days, Bank Of America Corp’s (BAC) raw stochastic average was set at 67.95%, which indicates a significant increase from 57.69% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 24.16% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 35.73% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $40.62, while its 200-day Moving Average is $42.55. However, in the short run, Bank Of America Corp’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $43.64. Second resistance stands at $44.07. The third major resistance level sits at $44.72. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $42.56, it is likely to go to the next support level at $41.91. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $41.48.

Bank Of America Corp (NYSE: BAC) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 325.38 billion, the company has a total of 7,531,876K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 192,434 M while annual income is 27,132 M. The company’s previous quarter sales were 46,989 M while its latest quarter income was 7,396 M.