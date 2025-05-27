Bath & Body Works Inc (BBWI) is ready for next Episode as it posted an annual sales of 7,307 M

On Friday, Bath & Body Works Inc (NYSE: BBWI) was -3.54% drop from the session before settling in for the closing price of $31.38. A 52-week range for BBWI has been $24.96 – $52.99.

Annual sales at Consumer Cyclical sector company slipped by -5.86% over the past five years. When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at 8.75%. With a float of $210.53 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $216.00 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 59210 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is 44.25%, operating margin of 17.33%, and the pretax margin is 14.06%.

Bath & Body Works Inc (BBWI) Insider Updates

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward Bath & Body Works Inc stocks. The insider ownership of Bath & Body Works Inc is 1.17%, while institutional ownership is 99.72%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Dec 10 ’24, was worth 1,673,218. Before that another transaction happened on Oct 09 ’24, when Company’s Chief Executive Officer bought 6,000 for $29.64, making the entire transaction worth $177,852. This insider now owns 242,987 shares in total.

Bath & Body Works Inc (BBWI) Performance Highlights and Predictions

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 8.75% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 8.57% during the next five years compared to 3.75% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Bath & Body Works Inc (NYSE: BBWI) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Bath & Body Works Inc (BBWI) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 0.88. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.88. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 9.77.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 3.64, a number that is poised to hit 0.42 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 3.90 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Bath & Body Works Inc (BBWI)

Bath & Body Works Inc (NYSE: BBWI) saw its 5-day average volume 4.43 million, a negative change from its year-to-date volume of 4.91 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 5.95%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.36.

During the past 100 days, Bath & Body Works Inc’s (BBWI) raw stochastic average was set at 31.40%, which indicates a significant increase from 10.77% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 51.64% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 60.97% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $30.34, while its 200-day Moving Average is $32.95. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $30.89 in the near term. At $31.51, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $31.86. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $29.92, it is likely to go to the next support level at $29.57. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $28.95.

Bath & Body Works Inc (NYSE: BBWI) Key Stats

There are 213,007K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 6.45 billion. As of now, sales total 7,307 M while income totals 798,000 K. Its latest quarter income was 2,787 M while its last quarter net income were 453,000 K.