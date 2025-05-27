BigBear.ai Holdings Inc (BBAI) is 14.95% away from 50-day simple Moving Average despite all headwinds

BigBear.ai Holdings Inc (NYSE: BBAI) kicked off on Friday, down -4.71% from the previous trading day, before settling in for the closing price of $3.82. Over the past 52 weeks, BBAI has traded in a range of $1.16-$10.36.

Annual sales at Technology sector company grew by 2.14% over the past five years. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 63.03%. With a float of $281.03 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $289.05 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 630 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is 28.54%, operating margin of -33.83%, and the pretax margin is -121.26%.

BigBear.ai Holdings Inc (BBAI) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Information Technology Services Industry. The insider ownership of BigBear.ai Holdings Inc is 3.49%, while institutional ownership is 20.41%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on May 15 ’25, was worth 93,600. In this transaction Director of this company sold 26,000 shares at a rate of $3.60, taking the stock ownership to the 255,239 shares. Before that another transaction happened on May 15 ’25, when Company’s Director proposed sale 26,000 for $3.60, making the entire transaction worth $93,621.

BigBear.ai Holdings Inc (BBAI) Latest Financial update

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 63.03% per share during the next fiscal year.

BigBear.ai Holdings Inc (NYSE: BBAI) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at BigBear.ai Holdings Inc’s (BBAI) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 1.66. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 6.63.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.77, a number that is poised to hit -0.06 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.20 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of BigBear.ai Holdings Inc (BBAI)

BigBear.ai Holdings Inc (NYSE: BBAI) saw its 5-day average volume 87.6 million, a positive change from its year-to-date volume of 59.68 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 44.97%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.37.

During the past 100 days, BigBear.ai Holdings Inc’s (BBAI) raw stochastic average was set at 16.00%, which indicates a significant decrease from 48.23% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 74.89% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 144.14% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $3.17, while its 200-day Moving Average is $3.03. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $3.77 in the near term. At $3.91, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $4.01. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $3.53, it is likely to go to the next support level at $3.43. The third support level lies at $3.29 if the price breaches the second support level.

BigBear.ai Holdings Inc (NYSE: BBAI) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 1.06 billion has total of 291,189K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 158,240 K in contrast with the sum of -295,550 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 34,760 K and last quarter income was -61,990 K.