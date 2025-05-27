Bilibili Inc ADR (BILI) is destined for greater heights as its last quarter sales were 1,019 M

Bilibili Inc ADR (NASDAQ: BILI) on Friday, soared 3.19% from the previous trading day, before settling in for the closing price of $18.35. Within the past 52 weeks, BILI’s price has moved between $12.72 and $31.77.

Here's Your FREE Report on the #1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock of '24. Small-cap Uranium stocks are booming in 2024! The company we're about to show you is the ONLY small-cap stock in the space that benefits from ALL aspects of the global Uranium industry with none of the risks of running a mine. Smart investors will not be hesitating on this one! Get the FREE Report with all the details here.

Sponsored

Annual sales at Communication Services sector company grew by 34.67% over the past five years. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of 10097.97%. With a float of $330.90 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $330.91 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 8088 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is 32.7%, operating margin of -5.01%, and the pretax margin is -5.22%.

Bilibili Inc ADR (BILI) Insider Updates

Observing investor behavior towards Internet Content & Information industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Bilibili Inc ADR is 0.00%, while institutional ownership is 16.64%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Mar 26 ’25, was worth 29,805,000. Before that another transaction happened on Dec 03 ’24, when Company’s Affiliate proposed sale 525,525 for $18.39, making the entire transaction worth $9,664,405.

Bilibili Inc ADR (BILI) Performance Highlights and Predictions

Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 1.38 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 10097.97% per share during the next fiscal year.

Bilibili Inc ADR (NASDAQ: BILI) Trading Performance Indicators

Bilibili Inc ADR (BILI) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 1.36 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.61.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.20, a number that is poised to hit 0.17 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.97 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Bilibili Inc ADR (BILI)

Bilibili Inc ADR (NASDAQ: BILI) saw its 5-day average volume 7.63 million, a positive change from its year-to-date volume of 5.99 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 56.74%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.84.

During the past 100 days, Bilibili Inc ADR’s (BILI) raw stochastic average was set at 43.35%, which indicates a significant decrease from 82.91% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 55.07% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 64.74% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $18.19, while its 200-day Moving Average is $18.71. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $19.19 in the near term. At $19.44, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $19.86. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $18.52, it is likely to go to the next support level at $18.10. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $17.85.

Bilibili Inc ADR (NASDAQ: BILI) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 6.27 billion based on 416,554K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 3,676 M and income totals -184,510 K. The company made 1,019 M in profit during its latest quarter, and 15,220 K in sales during its previous quarter.